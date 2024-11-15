‘Dominoes Cafe’ Leaving Netflix Games Library in December

December 2024 will be a significant moment in the history of Netflix’s gaming efforts. Yesterday, we heard that two of the three Grand Theft Auto games will be removed from its library, but we also know that Dominoes Cafe from developer Gazeus Games will be leaving, too.

Launched on December 4th, 2021, the game put a new modern spin on the classic game of dominoes. “Settle in for a relaxing game of dominoes with a variety of realistic challenges in one-on-one or two-on-two contests,” reads the game’s official description. The game received numerous patches following its addition, the most recent coming in December 2023.

The game has had over 500k downloads on Android with a 3.9-star rating. We do not know how many iOS downloads there have been.

Removing a game like this one (not heavily branded and well-known IP) sets a bit of a precedent that we don’t know how many of the now 100+ mobile titles will be cycling off the service shortly. Most apps are likely dealt with on a case-by-case basis, depending on how their contracts work, but expect more removals going forward.

When will Dominoes Cafe leave Netflix Games?

The game is leaving exactly three years after it was added to those initial waves of games following Netflix Games’ launch in November 2021. A notice currently appears in the Netflix application informing you that the last day to play is December 2nd, with the actual removal planned for December 3rd.

Given that this is the first major removal from Netflix Games, it’s unclear whether the app will be automatically uninstalled from your device or whether it will just cease to log you in.

In a statement from Netflix regarding game departures, a representative said, “Just like with series and film, games will be removed from Netflix as licenses expire. Players will notice a “Leaving Soon” badge and be notified by the app itself well in advance of removal.”

Of course, Netflix Originals leaving Netflix isn’t a new concept. Many movies and series have departed despite carrying Netflix Original branding, and our numbers suggest that up to 40% of the current original library has expiration dates.

We reached out to Gazeus Games for comment in the hopes of learning their plans to keep the game live outside of Netflix, but they’ve yet to respond (we emailed on November 14). We’ll keep you posted should they provide any additional updates.

Are you disappointed Netflix is removing games? Will you continue to play Dominoes Cafe if it launches elsewhere as a standalone or part of another subscription? Let us know in the comments.