Grand Theft Auto III and Vice City Leaving Netflix Games in December 2024

Grand Theft Auto was a major coup for Netflix last year when Netflix confirmed at the end of November that it had secured the exclusive mobile release of the GTA Trilogy for release on December 14th, 2023. New notices confirm that they’re leaving the Netflix Games library after just a year on the service.

The Netflix mobile ports are remasters of Rockstar Games’ classic Grand Theft Auto trilogy, which was released on game consoles in the early 2000s. They came a couple of years after Grove Street Games remastered them for consoles in late 2021. Video Games Deluxe was behind the Netflix versions of the game that brought to life Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas.

They are some of the most downloaded games in Netflix’s library of over 100 titles. Still, a new notice within the Netflix app states that your last day to play Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition will be on December 13th, with the removal planned exactly a year after they were added. A removal notice is absent in the Google Play or iOS App Store description and doesn’t appear when you boot the games outside the Netflix App.

Numerous reports suggest the games will become paid downloads in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

A removal notice is not currently showing on GTA: San Andreas—The Definitive Edition, suggesting it will stay on Netflix beyond December 14th. We’ll keep you posted if we learn more.

The removal news comes as the GTA Trilogy just got a major update on other consoles and PCs. That refresh comes three years after the trilogy remaster was released and comes with some major quality-of-life changes including updates to lighting that were first implemented in the mobile ports on Netflix.

The mobile ports have received regular updates throughout 2024, including an update on November 12th that stated, “We’ve squashed bugs and made behind-the-scenes improvements to bring Netflix members the best possible gameplay experience.”

These two games leaving Netflix are the first major departures we’ve seen, and they set a precedent that maybe other games are on short-term leases, as we see on services like PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass, or Apple Arcade, whereby games cycle on and off the service. To date, Netflix has only removed two games before, but they were under different circumstances. Game-breaking bugs were expected to be the reason for their removal.

We have contacted Netflix for official comment on the game’s departures.

Are you disappointed to see Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Grand Theft Auto III leaving Netflix so soon? Let us know in the comments down below.