What’s Leaving Netflix UK in November 2026

November is shaping up to be another busy month of removals on Netflix UK. Fan favorites such as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, The Last Samurai, Argo, and all 8 seasons of Weeds have already been revealed.

In case you missed it, we’re also tracking all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in October 2026.

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Please note: The titles listed below are exclusively for Netflix in the United Kingdom. If you’re based in the US, we’ve got you covered with all your removals here.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on November 1, 2026

The Armstrong Lie (2013)

Bloodline Detective (2021)

Colors of Love (2021)

Cruel Intention 2 (2001)

Cruel Intentions 3 (2004)

Cuba’s Long Shadow of Remembrance (2018)

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

It Takes Two (1995)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Mean Girls (2004)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

Mindhunters (2004)

Miss Bala (2019)

Molang (2019)

Perfect Stranger (2007)

Premium Rush (2012)

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2007)

Sydney White (2007)

Tokyo Ghoul (3 Seasons)

Tokyo Ghoul: Jack (1 Season)

Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto (1 Season)

Upper Middle Bogan (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on November 2, 2026

A Mother’s Son (2012)

Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on November 3, 2026

Miss Granny (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on November 4, 2026

A Bigger Splash (2015)

Amina (2021)

Bugsy (1991)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Radioactive (2019)

Scarface (1983)

Silenced (2011)

Weeds (8 Seasons)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on November 5, 2026

The 15:17 to Paris (2018)

A History of Violence (2005)

A Time to Kill (1996)

American Sniper (2014)

Argo (2012)

Beowulf (2007)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Father Figures (2017)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Going the Distance (2010)

I Am Legend (2007)

Instant Family (2018)

Into the Storm (2014)

The Last Samurai (2003)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Vacation (2015)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on November 6, 2026

50/50 (2011)

American Psycho (2000)

Booksmart (2019)

Chef (2014)

Poseidon (2006)

Sleepers (1996)

Sucker Punch (2011)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on November 7, 2026

Batman Begins (2005)

The Brave One (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Game Night (2018)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

The Origin of Madam Koi-Koi – Chapter 2: The Spirit of Vengeance (2023)

Remember Me (2010)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on November 8, 2026

Des (Season 1)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Nganu (2023)

Pan (2015)

The Witches (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on November 9, 2026

Brüno (2009)

Kathleen Madigan: Botherin Jesus (2016)

Love in Contract (Limited Series)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on November 10, 2026

11:11 (2022)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

The Secret World of Lego (2015)

Temple (2 Seasons)

World War A: Aliens Invade Earth (2017)

What will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in November 2026? Let us know in the comments below!