What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2026

The end of the year is fast approaching, and while Netflix is busy loading up its festive holiday lineup, it also means clearing out the vaults. Below, we’re tracking the complete day-by-day list of every movie, TV show, and mobile game scheduled to leave Netflix in the United States throughout December 2026.

December is shaping up to deliver several stinging losses, particularly for TV binge-watchers. Shonda Rhimes’ acclaimed political thriller Scandal is scheduled to exit in full midway through the month, alongside all six seasons of MTV’s Teen Wolf. That’s on top of the usual massive first-of-the-month movie wipeout, which will see the departures of the original Alien double bill, the classic Karate Kid franchise, and beloved staples like Sleepless in Seattle and Zero Dark Thirty.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Once again, Netflix’s own Original banner isn’t exempt from licensing expirations. A sizeable crop of global co-productions and exclusive distributions have reached the end of their multi-year agreements this month. The biggest departure by far is the flagship historical epic The Last Kingdom (all five seasons), alongside cult favorites like British comedy-horror Crazyhead, Swedish dramedy Bonus Family, and early comedy special Bill Burr: I’m Sorry You Feel That Way.

Please note: All removals from Netflix are subject to change due to licensing agreements. Netflix may extend licenses or remove titles earlier than listed. Removal dates may also vary by region.

Note: As always, removal dates typically represent your last full day to watch, with titles formally disappearing at midnight PT / 3 AM ET the night before. We’ll be updating this list throughout November and December as more departure notices drop. Titles marked with an asterisk are unconfirmed removals.

Movies Leaving Netflix on December 1st

9 to 5 (1980)

17 Again (2009)

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Beowulf – 13 Episodes

Concussion (2015)

Crawl (2019)

Gothika (2003)

Green Room (2015)

Greta (2018)

Hellboy (2019)

Holiday in Santa Fe (2021)

Hot Summer Nights (2017)

Influencer (2022)

Keanu (2016)

Law Abiding Citizens (2009)

Made of Honor (2008)

Mile 22 (2018)

Point Brea (1991)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)

The Art of War II: Betrayal (2008)

The Family (2013)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Rite (2011)

The Ruins (2008)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Valentine (2001)

xXx (2002)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Series Leaving Netflix on December 1st

Eastsiders (4 Seasons)

Grantchester (Seasons 1-4)

Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)

Victoria (Seasons 1-3)

Games Leaving Netflix on December 1st

Knittens: Cats and Dogs (iOS and Android)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 2nd

30 for 30: Bad Boys (2014)

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies (2017)

30 for 30: Sole Man (2015)

30 for 30: The Magic Moment (2016)

30 for 30: This was the XFL (2016)

30 for 30: Winning Time (2010)

Borg Vs. McEnroe (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 3rd

Hunters (Seasons 1-2)

Honey Don’t (2025)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 4th

The Barrier (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 5th

Bill Burr: I’m Sorry You Feel That Way (2014) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 7th

Becoming Led Zeppelin (2024) – Sony Pictures Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 9th

The Last Kingdom (Season 1-5) – Netflix Original Removal*

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 10th

How To Train Your Dragon (2025)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 14th

Bonus Family (Seasons 1-4) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 15th

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 16th

Crazyhead (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 17th

Death to 2021 (2021) – Netflix Original Removal

Scandal (Seasons 1-7)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 18th

If I Hadn’t Met You (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 26th

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025)

The App (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 31st

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What are you going to be catching before its removal this December? Let us know in the comments.