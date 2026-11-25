The turn of the month is always busy for Netflix removals, and December 2026 is no exception. As licenses come up for renewal, close to 40 movies are scheduled to depart on December 1st alone, with dozens more titles trickling out in the weeks leading up to Christmas. That’s before we even get to the series, with Teen Wolf, The Last Kingdom, and Scandal all packing their bags, too.

It’s a varied bunch this month. A big batch of library titles makes up the first-of-the-month exodus, A24 and Focus Features favorites are in the mix, and several of the Universal movies that arrived earlier this year under the new first-window deal are reaching the end of their runs.

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Because time is precious (especially at this time of year), we’ve done the hard work for you and picked out eight movies, some old and some new, that deserve a spot on your watchlist before they’re gone. As always, these dates apply to Netflix in the United States and are subject to change.

Alien (1979) & Aliens (1986)

Leaving Netflix: December 1st

We’re kicking off with a two-for-one, and what a pairing it is. Ridley Scott’s Alien, which traps the crew of the Nostromo with one very unwelcome passenger, remains the gold standard for sci-fi horror nearly five decades on. James Cameron’s sequel then swaps the slow-burn dread for colonial marines and all-out action, making it one of those rare follow-ups that changes genre entirely and arguably tops the original. Which is better? I switch my answer every time I’m asked. Either way, Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley (a role that earned her an Oscar nomination second time around) is one of cinema’s great heroes, and this is a double bill that demands one last watch.

Their addition to Netflix back in September 2026 comes as 20th Century has quietly opened the licensing vault to Netflix over the past year or so (in addition to Disney more recently) with this being the first time they’ve streamed on Netflix in at least 15 years.

Point Break (1991)

Leaving Netflix: December 1st

Keanu Reeves plays Johnny Utah, a rookie FBI agent who goes undercover with a gang of surfers suspected of robbing banks in ex-president masks, only to fall under the spell of their leader, Bodhi. On paper, it sounds ridiculous, and it is, but that’s exactly why it works. Kathryn Bigelow directs the foot chases, skydives, and surf sequences with a real sense of energy that most modern action movies can only dream of, and Patrick Swayze has never been more magnetic. If you’ve only ever seen the 2015 remake, do yourself a favor and fix that before the month is out.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Leaving Netflix: December 1st

Sticking with Kathryn Bigelow, we come to a movie that regularly comes and goes from Netflix and earns a spot on this list every single time it does. Jessica Chastain is superb as the CIA analyst who spends the best part of a decade hunting Osama bin Laden, and while the movie takes its time getting there, the final raid on the compound is still one of the tensest sequences ever put to film. If A House of Dynamite left you wanting more from the director on Netflix last year or you’re looking for more of Chastain post Heartland, this is exactly where you should be heading next.

Green Room (2015)

Leaving Netflix: December 1st

Before Jeremy Saulnier made Rebel Ridge for Netflix, he made this nasty little A24 thriller. A struggling punk band takes a last-minute gig at a remote neo-Nazi venue, witnesses something they shouldn’t, and has to fight their way out of the room they’re locked in. The late Anton Yelchin and Imogen Poots are both excellent, but it’s Patrick Stewart, playing very much against type as the venue’s calm and chilling owner, who you’ll remember. It’s not for the faint of heart, but it’s a brilliant 95 minutes, and with Saulnier back at Netflix soon with Trigger Point, there’s no better time to catch up.

The Northman (2022)

Leaving Netflix: December 3rd

Robert Eggers’ Viking revenge epic didn’t find the audience it deserved in theaters, but it’s since picked up a loyal following on streaming, and rightly so. Based on the same legend that inspired Hamlet, it stars Alexander Skarsgård as a prince who has spent his whole life waiting to avenge his father, with Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, and Ethan Hawke rounding out a stacked cast. It’s brutal, strange, and absolutely gorgeous to look at, and it’s the kind of big swing studios rarely take anymore. Watch it on the biggest screen you have.

Another Round (2020)

Leaving Netflix: December 4th

Our international pick this month is the Danish Oscar winner from director Thomas Vinterberg. Mads Mikkelsen leads a group of four worn-out teachers who decide to test a theory that life is simply better with a constant low level of alcohol in the blood. It starts out very funny, slowly turns into something much sadder, and then ends with one of the best final scenes of the decade (if you know, you know). If subtitles usually put you off, make an exception for this one.

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Leaving Netflix: December 10th

One for the whole family. Live-action remakes tend to get a rough ride (often deservedly), but this one, from the original trilogy’s director Dean DeBlois, is among the better efforts. Mason Thames makes a fine Hiccup, Nico Parker is a great Astrid, Gerard Butler returns as Stoick, and Toothless is as lovable as ever. It arrived back in February as one of the first movies to land under Universal’s early first-window deal, and it’s now the latest of those titles to cycle off Netflix, so squeeze in a family movie night while you still can.

Gladiator (2000)

Leaving Netflix: December 21st

We started with Ridley Scott, so it’s only right we finish with him. Gladiator won Best Picture, won Russell Crowe his Oscar for playing the betrayed general Maximus, and gave us an all-time great villain in Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus. More than 25 years on, it hasn’t aged a day, and the sequel only served as a reminder of how good the original is. You’ve got a little longer with this one than the rest of our picks, but make sure it’s ticked off before Christmas.

Will you be watching or rewatching any of these movies before they leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below, and keep it locked to our full list of December 2026 removals for any changes.