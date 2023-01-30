‘The Bold Type’ Leaving Netflix Internationally in March 2023

In several key international regions, Netflix is set to lose the licensed show The Bold Type in March 2023.

The series starred Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, and Sam Page and was about three women who worked at the biggest women’s magazine in the country.

Created by Sarah Watson, the comedy-drama series ran for five seasons across 52 episodes airing on Freeform between 2017 and 2021.

Netflix only went to license seasons 1-4 in several key Netflix regions.

Netflix picked up the show in at least 33 regions, according to Unogs, including the United Kingdom, India, Japan, Latin America, Europe, and Asian territories.

Seasons 1-4 were added to Netflix in these regions on March 1st, 2021.

Netflix notably did not pick up the rights to the show in Canada, Australia, or the United States.

In the United States, The Bold Type exclusively resides on Hulu. That’s because Disney–ABC Domestic Television distributes the show in the States.

When is The Bold Type leaving Netflix?

The series was licensed to Netflix for exactly two years in the outlined international territories, meaning its time on the service is ending unless it can renegotiate the license.

A removal notice on the show’s page states that your “Last day to watch” is February 28th, 2023. That means that its actual removal date is March 1st, 2023.

Of course, with the show’s rights coming up for renewal, it looks unlikely that season 5, consisting of 6 episodes, will ever make its way onto Netflix in these territories.

For those in the United Kingdom, seasons 1-3 of the show also stream on Prime Video, but it’s unclear whether more seasons will be added there.

Given Universal Television is suspected to be the rightsholder outside the United States, we could see the show move to Peacock where available.

