‘Call My Agent!’ Netflix Movie: September Release Confirmed, First Footage and Everything We Know

After years of on-and-off development and slow progress, Netflix confirmed a September 2026 release for the Call My Agent! movie is officially, with most of the original cast for the French series returning. Here is everything we know, and a recap of how we got here.

Last night, the Call My Agent! cast was in Cannes for a red carpet photocall, and did a talk show appearance on France Télévisions’ C A Vous. Alongside the promotion of the event movie, most of the cast played along for the – real – photographers, up to guest stars Vincent Macaigne and Laetitia Casta ; through an interview in Variety, cowriter Fanny Herrero confirmed that the footage would be for additional scenes for the movie. Today, Netflix finally released the first footage – less a trailer than a short scene featuring Camille Cottin‘s Andréa Martel and Laure Calamy‘s Noémie Leclerc, and confirmed a global release for September 10th.

Earlier this week, Netflix released the first promo stills for the movie. It seems like the release date for the project was supposed to remain confidential, but at the tail end of the talk-show segment, Laure Calamy let it slip that it would be in September. What is sure is that the Netflix French brass remains high on the project, with VP of French programming Pauline Dauvin highlighting it in the 2026 line-up in an expansive interview back in March.

On December 4th, 2025, the official social media pages for Netflix France announced that the movie had officially wrapped. The movie shot mainly in Paris and the Île-de-France area. Both George Clooney and Eva Longoria are set for cameos in the movie, according to several reports (and statements by Clooney himself). In a new interview with Variety, Fanny Herrero finally confirmed and expanded on these cameos : “Lison [Daniel, cowriter] and I always fantasized about actually having an A-List actor. At one point, we thought We’re making the Call My Agent! movie, so let’s go all out!”, but emphasized that they had been given a little leeway to land George Clooney, who insisted the shoot be done in a single day in one location only. In Longoria’s case, the inclusion came from conversations about adapting Call My Agent! for Latin American audiences, since Longoria is an active executive producer in film and television : “People are less aware that she is a producer, And we like to show that actresses can also eventually become producers, become powerful women — which is really the case with her. She’s truly an accomplished businesswoman.” Longoria is also often in France lately, since she shot a CNN docuseries about French culture, Searching For France.

Confirmed in early September by original creator Fanny Herrero, who was accepting an award in Le Havre, the Call My Agent! (original title : Dix Pour Cent) movie has been confirmed to be in production for global release on Netflix, while original broadcaster France 2 and France Télévisions are confirmed to co-finance the project (and a second-run broadcast on France 2 or on streaming platform france.tv later on). Meanwhile, after having been removed last July, all four seasons of the original show are back on Netflix globally as of November 23rd.

The updated movie logline is below:

“Five years after the agency closed its doors, Andréa is finally ready to direct her first feature film. When her lead actor quits and she falls out with her producer, she joins forces with Noémie—now a successful reality TV producer—believing she can easily manipulate her. But as she faces a complete recasting, on-set disasters, and a legal battle threatening the custody of her daughter, everything begins to unravel. One by one, the former ASK colleagues converge on this high-tension film set. Each arrives with their own role, their ego, and a fair share of old grudges—little do they know what this reunion truly has in store for them.”

The series itself is an ambitious one for French television: a dramedy set in the French film industry, focusing on talent agents who are not used to the limelight, it was long considered by Canal+ until public broadcaster France 2 ordered development in 2011. After an arduous process and questioning around the idea of bringing in A-list French actors, which would be easier through the producer of the series, legendary agent Dominique Besnehard, the first season was broadcast in 2015 under the guidance of Fanny Herrero. She brought in a team of writers in order to develop snappy, quick dialogue and interweave the personal and professional lives of the characters with harmony.

Netflix, which had barely begun producing its own French originals, bought second-run rights for France but, most crucially, global broadcast rights to the show, and so all four seasons had been available under the name Call My Agent! The series is credited with launching the international career of Camille Cottin (Andrea) and also starting the relationship between creator Fanny Herrero and Netflix. The latter left Call My Agent! ahead of its final season to sign an exclusive deal with the platform, which led to the 6-episode dramedy Drôle/Standing Up in 2022. The show was cancelled after a single season, while Call My Agent was remade multiple times. Netflix aired the Indian remake, while competing platforms, including Prime Video for the British version and SKY for the Italian version, also produced their own adaptations.

Ever since the final episode of Call My Agent! was broadcast in November 2020, producer Dominique Besnehard has been on the record several times to confirm a movie was in active development. But he has always insisted that the problem lay with the busy schedules of the entire cast, and the need to find a workable script; Herrero had left the show due to creative differences, but was finally confirmed to write the sequel last year, alongside Lison Daniel.

All of these issues seem to be bygones, as the entire cast is confirmed to return alongside veteran director Émilie Noblet at the helm (Parlement, Zorro): Laure Calamy, Thibault de Montalembert, Grégory Montel, Nicolas Maury, Fanny Sidney, and Liliane Rovère. Planned guest stars include Laetitia Casta, Vincent Macaigne, Ophélia Kolb, and Anne Marivin. Longtime producers of the show, Besnehard, Harold Valentin, and Michel Feller are producing through Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions.

Speaking to Deadline, Herrero said of the characters: “They are so inspiring, I love them all. And the fact that I left and it’s been almost five years now since the last season was released, [makes] it so good to be back again together.” She added in Variety that the movie may not mean the end of the road for Call My Agent! : “No one’s in prison, they haven’t stopped at all. Anything is possible.”

Are you excited to see the upcoming Netflix original movie? Let us know in the comments below.