Home Leaving Soon from Netflix

What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2026

An early look ahead at the movies and series currently set to depart Netflix throughout February 2026.


Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar

By  • 

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Whats Leaving Netflix February 2026

Illustration by What’s on Netflix

As 2026 gets into full flow, there’s a lot to look forward to on the arrivals front, but as always, you need to keep a watchful eye on what’s leaving too. Below, we’re keeping track of all the removals scheduled for Netflix in the US throughout February 2026. 

Of course, this list includes a lot of movie turnover on the first of the month, which is common for Netflix at this point. We’ll cover some of the movies we think you should watch from this list later. Still, standouts like Oblivion, starring Tom Cruise, and the Oscar-winning Parasite are among the titles we’d eagerly recommend.  

We’re also seeing a big batch of Netflix Originals scheduled to depart throughout the month, including a number of British reality cooking shows, the excellent two-season historical drama Rebellion, and DreamWorks’ She-Ra and the Princess of Power

Please note: All removals from Netflix are subject to change due to licensing agreements. Netflix may extend licenses or remove titles earlier than listed. Removal dates may also vary by region.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix Throughout February 2026

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 1st

  • 28 Days Later (2002)
  • Abboud at Home (2022)
  • Anaconda (1997
  • Barabbas (1961)
  • Cactus Flower (2017)
  • Charlie’s Angels (2000)
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
  • Courageous (2011)
  • Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
  • Dr. Dolittle (1998)
  • Forever My Girl (2018)
  • Groundhog Day (1993) 
  • Heaven is for Real (2014)
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
  • Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)
  • Merry Christmas (2006)
  • Mr & Mrs Smith (2005)
  • Mr Peabody & Sherman (2014)
  • No Good Deed (2014)
  • Oblivion (2013)
Parasite Movie Coming To Netflix

Picture: NEON

  • Parasite (2019)
  • Radio (2003) 
  • Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina (2021) Netflix Original
  • RV (2006)
  • Tarot (2023)
  • That’s My Boy (2012)
  • The 5th Wave (2016)
  • The Foreigner (2017)
  • The Grace Card (2010)
  • The House Arrest of Us (Season 1)
  • The Mortal Instruments – City of Bones (2013)
  • The One (2001)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • The Terminator (1984)
  • The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007)
  • Turbo (2013)
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013)
  • Uncle Naji 2 (2021)
  • What Lies Beneath (2000)
  • When The Game Stands Tall (2014)
  • Wick Is Pain (2025)
  • Wind Chill (2007)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 2nd

  • Justin Bieber’s Believe (2013) 
  • The Deer King (2022)
  • Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 3rd

  • Before Valentine’s (2022)
  • Dark October (2023)
  • The Plan (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 4th

  • The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity (2021) – Netflix Original Removal 

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 5th

  • 30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo (2015)
  • 30 for 30: Nature Boy (2017)
  • Election (1999)
  • Mean Girls (2004)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 6th

  • Alone Australia (1 Season)
Love Life Series Coming To Netflix

Picture: Lionsgate Television

  • Love/Life (Seasons 1-2)
  • Your Excellency (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 7th

  • A Holiday Engagement (2011)
  • Christmas in the Heartland (2017)
  • Downtown Owl (2023)
  • My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)
  • The Governor (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 8th

  • Spencer (2021) 

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 9th

  • Dérè: An African Tale (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 10th

  • Fate/Apocrypha (2017) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Married to Work (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 12th

  • Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Nadiya Bakes (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 13th

  • Trial by Fire (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 14th

  • They Shot The Piano Player (2023)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 15th

  • Re:Mind (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 16th

  • Ouija (2014) 

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 18th

  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 20th

  • Operation Finale (2018) 

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 21st

She Ra And The Princess Of Power Leaving Netflix

Picture: DreamWorks Animation Television

  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Seasons 1-5) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 22nd

  • Rebellion (Seasons 1-2) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Paris Is Us (2019) – Netflix Original Removal
  • The Big Family Cooking Showdown (Seasons 1-2) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 25th

  • Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) 
  • Watcher (2022) 

What are you checking out before it leaves Netflix throughout February 2026? Let us know in the comments down below. 

What's on Netflix Avatar

Written by

Kasey Moore is the founder and editor-in-chief of What's on Netflix, the leading independent resource covering Netflix with over a decade of hands-on experience tracking Netflix’s new releases, removals, and breaking news. His reporting and data insights have been featured in leading publications including Variety, THR, Bloomberg, and Business Insider.

Newest Articles - Leaving Soon from Netflix

What's Leaving Netflix in January 2026 Article Teaser Photo

What's Leaving Netflix in January 2026
The Hunting Wives Creators’ Other Series on Netflix Is Leaving in January 2026 Article Teaser Photo

The Hunting Wives Creators’ Other Series on Netflix Is Leaving in January 2026
8 Great Movies Leaving Netflix At The End Of December 2025 Article Teaser Photo

8 Great Movies Leaving Netflix At The End Of December 2025
What's Leaving Netflix UK in January 2026 Article Teaser Photo

What's Leaving Netflix UK in January 2026

Recommended from What's on Netflix

List of Netflix Movies Released Theatrically or Debuted at a Film Festival

List of Netflix Movies Released Theatrically or Debuted at a Film Festival

What’s Leaving Netflix in January 2026

What’s Leaving Netflix in January 2026

What’s Leaving Netflix UK in January 2026

What’s Leaving Netflix UK in January 2026

Over 100 Netflix Originals Leaving Netflix Throughout 2026

Over 100 Netflix Originals Leaving Netflix Throughout 2026