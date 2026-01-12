What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2026

As 2026 gets into full flow, there’s a lot to look forward to on the arrivals front, but as always, you need to keep a watchful eye on what’s leaving too. Below, we’re keeping track of all the removals scheduled for Netflix in the US throughout February 2026.

Of course, this list includes a lot of movie turnover on the first of the month, which is common for Netflix at this point. We’ll cover some of the movies we think you should watch from this list later. Still, standouts like Oblivion, starring Tom Cruise, and the Oscar-winning Parasite are among the titles we’d eagerly recommend.

We’re also seeing a big batch of Netflix Originals scheduled to depart throughout the month, including a number of British reality cooking shows, the excellent two-season historical drama Rebellion, and DreamWorks’ She-Ra and the Princess of Power.

Please note: All removals from Netflix are subject to change due to licensing agreements. Netflix may extend licenses or remove titles earlier than listed. Removal dates may also vary by region.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix Throughout February 2026

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 1st

28 Days Later (2002)

Abboud at Home (2022)

Anaconda (1997

Barabbas (1961)

Cactus Flower (2017)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Courageous (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Heaven is for Real (2014)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Merry Christmas (2006)

Mr & Mrs Smith (2005)

Mr Peabody & Sherman (2014)

No Good Deed (2014)

Oblivion (2013)

Parasite (2019)

Radio (2003)

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina (2021) Netflix Original

RV (2006)

Tarot (2023)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The 5th Wave (2016)

The Foreigner (2017)

The Grace Card (2010)

The House Arrest of Us (Season 1)

The Mortal Instruments – City of Bones (2013)

The One (2001)

The Patriot (2000)

The Terminator (1984)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007)

Turbo (2013)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013)

Uncle Naji 2 (2021)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

When The Game Stands Tall (2014)

Wick Is Pain (2025)

Wind Chill (2007)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 2nd

Justin Bieber’s Believe (2013)

The Deer King (2022)

Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 3rd

Before Valentine’s (2022)

Dark October (2023)

The Plan (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 4th

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity (2021) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 5th

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo (2015)

30 for 30: Nature Boy (2017)

Election (1999)

Mean Girls (2004)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 6th

Alone Australia (1 Season)

Love/Life (Seasons 1-2)

Your Excellency (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 7th

A Holiday Engagement (2011)

Christmas in the Heartland (2017)

Downtown Owl (2023)

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)

The Governor (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 8th

Spencer (2021)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 9th

Dérè: An African Tale (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 10th

Fate/Apocrypha (2017) – Netflix Original Removal

Married to Work (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 12th

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

Nadiya Bakes (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 13th

Trial by Fire (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 14th

They Shot The Piano Player (2023)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 15th

Re:Mind (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 16th

Ouija (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 18th

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 20th

Operation Finale (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 21st

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Seasons 1-5) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 22nd

Rebellion (Seasons 1-2) – Netflix Original Removal

Paris Is Us (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

The Big Family Cooking Showdown (Seasons 1-2) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 25th

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Watcher (2022)

What are you checking out before it leaves Netflix throughout February 2026? Let us know in the comments down below.