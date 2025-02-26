1970 FIFA World Cup Fictional Miniseries in Development at Netflix

Another exciting sports period drama from Brazil is in development at Netflix. After producing the biopic on beloved F1 driver Ayrton Senna, the attention is now being turned to Brazil’s iconic World Cup winning team from the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. Details are limited, but filming will take place in Brazil and Mexico. Here’s what we know so far.

The Untitled Miniseries is a Brazilian sports drama created by Naná Xavier and Rafael Dornellas. Pedro Morelli and Paulo Morelli will direct it. It will be produced by 02 Filmes, the same studio behind the beloved film City of God. Since its founding in 1991, 02 Filmes has produced thousands of Brazilian films and television shows.

Andrea Barata Ribeiro, Fernando Meirelles, and Paulo Morelli are the executive producers representing 02 Filmes.

What is the plot of the series?

The plot details are limited, but it will follow the Men’s Brazil National Football Team to the 1970 Mexico FIFA World Cup, where the team would win a historic third World Cup title.

As a fictional miniseries, this would suggest scenes that we will see off the pitch will likely be based on actual events but heavily dramatized for dramatic purposes.

What is unique about the 1970 World Cup for Brazil?

The 1970 FIFA World Cup marked the end of an incredible era of Brazilian football. From 1958 to 1970, the men’s Brazilian football team won three out of the four tournaments. In doing so, they became the first national football team in history to win three World Cups, overtaking Italy and Uruguay, who had won two a piece at the time.

While the Brazilian team would still make the 1974 and 1978 World Cup finals, they would finish 4th in 1974 after losing a third-place playoff to Poland and third in 1978 after defeating European giants Italy in the third-place playoff. It would take another 16 years, or 24 years after 1970, before their fourth World Cup at the 1994 USA World Cup, igniting another exciting new era of Brazilian football over the next decade with icons such as Cafu, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Dida, Roberto Carlos, and Ronaldinho.

What also made the era special was the incredible number of Brazilian players that made it into the national team, such as Tostão, Félix, Carlos Alberto, Jairzinho, Gérson, Rivellino, and Pelé. These players, in their iconic canary yellow shirts and blue shorts, ignited children’s imaginations worldwide and cemented their place in the sport’s history as one of the greatest footballing nations in the world.

Who are the cast members of the series?

At the time of writing, there are no cast members confirmed for the series. We expect to learn more in the coming weeks and months.

What is the production status of the series?

It’s unclear where in the production stage the series is, so for now, we’re keeping it in development until we learn more.

We have confirmation that the filming will take place in Brazil and Mexico.

Are you looking forward to watching the Brazilian series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!