Netflix’s ‘America: The Motion Picture’: What We Know So Far

You’ve all heard the tale and history of the American Revolution, but you’ve never heard it, or seen it animated quite like what America: The Motion Picture has in store for you. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about America: The Motion Picture, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

America: The Motion Picture is an upcoming Netflix Original adult-animated comedy movie directed by Matt Thompson (Archer, Frisky Dingo), and written by Dave Callaham (The Expendables).

The project was first announced in late 2017, when it was confirmed that Channing Tatum was attached to play George Washington. The script was first put out back in April 2017 where ScriptShadow dubbed it as “worth a read” while calling it an “extremely goofy” comedy saying that it delivers exactly what its audience wants.

America: The Motion Picture has been compared to the likes of Family Guy and Paradise P.D. which should give you an idea of what to expect.

Floyd County Productions are the animation studio behind the movie (although we’re told multiple studios assisted on the project). They’re known for projects such as Archer, Dicktown and providing animation to projects like Fargo, The League and Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

When is the Netflix release date for America: The Motion Picture?

America: The Motion Picture will be available globally on Netflix from Friday, June 30th, 2021.

While we’re still waiting for a full trailer to be released (expect that shortly before the movie is due to release), we did get a small teaser from Netflix’s Film account on April 27th.

Channing Tatum is George Washington!

Olivia Munn is Thomas Edison!

Other actors are other characters! Time to officially reveal the cast of AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE, crossing rivers to deliver you to a prosperous new horizon on June 30. pic.twitter.com/PWy1Yo62ms — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 27, 2021

What is the plot of America: The Motion Picture?

A modern and zany retelling of the history of the American Revolution, including a chainsaw-wielding George Washington, beer-chugging Sam Adams, centaur Robocop and freedom. Lots and lots of freedom.

It has been given an R-rating (or least tried its damnedest to get it).

Who are the cast members of America: The Motion Picture?

Channing Tatum was the first announced cast member but additional members were announced back in May 2020 as we reported.

It’s an incredibly exciting all-star ensemble for the animated comedy:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? George Washington Channing Tatum 21 Jump Street, White House Down, Foxcatcher King James Simon Pegg Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Star Trek Martha Dandridge Judy Greer 13 Going on 30, Ant-Man, Jurassic World Paul Revere Bobby Moynihan SNL, Mr. Mayor, DuckTales Geronimo Raoul Max Trujillo Riddick, Apcoalypto, The New World Blacksmith Killer Mike Baby Driver, City of Lies, Criminal Behaviour John Wilkes Booth Kevin Gillese That Pharmacist, Turnbuckle, Santa’s Slay Suffragette Amber Nash Archer, American Dirtbags, Frisky Dingo Clara Barton Megan Leahy The Mule, The Act, That Was Awesome! I.M. Pei Dave Callaham *debuting* Thomas Edison Olivia Munn The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, The Daily Show TBA Andy Samberg SNL, Palm Springs, Brooklyn Nine-Nine TBA Jason Mantzoukas The Dictator, The Lego Batman Movie, Big Mouth TBA Will Forte MacGruber, Nebraska, The Last Man

What is the movie runtime?

It has been confirmed on the official IMDb page that America: The Motion Picture has a runtime of 98 minutes.

