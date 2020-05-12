Netflix’s ‘America: The Motion Picture’ Adds New Cast Members

America: The Motion Picture has expanded its cast according to a huge update to the movies’s IMDb page. Below, we’ll be taking you through the entire list of brand new cast members plus what you need to know about the upcoming movie.

So in case you missed the announcement of the R-rated animated comedy last year, it’ll unite write Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984) with the director of FX’s Archer, Matt Thompson for a retelling of America’s history through what the creators call “revisionist history”.

We first got word of the feature all the way back in March 2017 but as the release date draws closer, we’ve now got more information as to who else will be featured.

Channing Tatum is the main star attached to the movie still who is set to be the voice of George Washington.

Let’s now take a look at who’s going to be voicing in America: The Motion Picture and who they’re voicing. It also is helping us build a picture about what the movie is going to be about.

Amber Nash as Street Race Girl / Suffragette

Amber Nash and director, Matt Thompson are well acquainted through Archer where Amber has featured in over 100 episodes as Pam Poovey.

Her multiple characters seem to suggest we’re going to be flying through the decades. The women’s suffragette movement in the US started in the 1840s.

Bobby Moynihan as Paul Revere

Most known for his efforts on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Bobby Moynihan will play the role of Paul Revere. Paul Revere is an industrialist but was also a patriot during the American Revolution.

Lucky Yates as “Babe the Blue OX / Baseball Announcer / Dude-Bros”

Lucky, just like Amber Nash has been long featured on FX’s Archer and will be featured in multiple roles.

One of his characters is the Ox featured in the roadside attraction in Minnesota and is based on local folklore. No character has yet to be cast as Paul Bunyan who stands alongside the blue ox.

Here’s some of the other names that have been cast and their respective characters.

Killer Mike as Blacksmith

Dave Callaham as I.M. Pei

Megan Leahy as Clara Barton

You can find an up-to-date cast list on the movie on the IMDb page.