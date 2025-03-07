New Anime on Netflix in April 2025

April is shaping to be an exciting month for new anime on Netflix. We’ll see the arrival of Adi Shankar’s Devil May Cry adaptation, the long-awaited Moonrise, and the first season of The Apothecary Diaries.

We also have an ongoing preview of anime you can look forward to watching on Netflix in 2025.

New Netflix Original Anime on Netflix in April 2024

Devil May Cry (Season 1)

Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Johnny Yong Bosh

Netflix Release Date: April 3rd, 2025

The beloved Capcom video game Devil May Cry will see its second anime adaptation exclusively on Netflix from Castlevania executive producer Adi Shankar.

The series will follow professional demon hunter Dante, who is on a quest for vengeance for the death of his family.

Moonrise (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast:

Netflix Release Date: April 10th, 2025

Initially meant for a 2024 release, an unforeseen delay pushed Netflix’s fascinating sci-fi anime from WIT Studio to April 2025.

Year TS 2XXX AD. Humanity has formed a “relaxed world government.” Everything was entrusted to the international AI network Sapientia, and people lived according to their rational judgment… However, Sapientia’s “moon reclamation project” created a schism between the Earth—which maintains peace by sending pollutants and criminals to the moon—and the moon, which is forced to live in poverty, becoming a source of fire for the War of Independence.

Pokemon Horizons: The Search for Laqua (Part 2)

Episodes: 12 (TBC)

Genre: Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Minori Suzuki, Megumi Hayashibara, Daiki Yamashite, Yuke Tersaki, Yoshino Aoyama

Netflix Release Date: April 25th, 2025

More Pokemon adventures await Netflix subscribers as Liko and Roy continue their adventure across Paldea.

New Licensed Anime on Netflix in April 2025

The Apothecary Diaries (Season 1)

Episodes: 24

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Aoi Yûki, Takeo Otsuka, Katsuyuki Konishi, Emi Lo, Kaiji Tang

Netflix Release Date: April 1st, 2025

The Apothecary Diaries began as a light novel before being adapted into a manga. Produced by Toho Animation and OLM, the first season premiered on Crunchyroll from October 2023 to March 2024, combining engaging storytelling with stunning animation.

Maomao, a pharmacist from the Red Light District, is kidnapped and sold to the Imperial Palace to work as a servant. When she hears that the emperor’s children are critically ill, she uses her skills as a pharmacist to cure them, which catches the attention of an influential eunuch. She then finds herself at the heart of several mysteries inside the palace.

