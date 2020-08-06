‘Another Life’ Season 2 on Netflix: Filming Delayed, Scheduled for August 2020

Despite very mixed reviews, Netflix renewed Another Life for a second season, which was scheduled to begin filming again in March 2020. It appears the delay is now over, and we have a new filming date for the second season. Here’s what we know about season 2 of Another Life.

Another Life is a Netflix Original sci-fi series created by Aaron Martin. The series stars Battlestar Galactica hero Katie Sackhoff and Hellboy star Selma Blair. Like many of Netflix’s latest Originals, Another Life was shot in 4K, showcasing the tech Netflix has available to make the best-looking shows.

Astronaut Niko Breckinridge leads a team of astronauts into the space in search of intelligent life. Their mission is to find the source of a mysterious alien artifact that appeared on Earth. During their mission, the crew faces unparalleled danger on what could be a one-way trip

Another Life season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 29/10/2019)

It took two months, but we got the unlikely confirmation that Another Life has been renewed for a second season!

In the case of Another Life, an engaged audience was likely the key to getting the show another season. Katee Sackhoff also confirmed the second season on her Twitter shortly after Netflix dropped the news.

I have the most exciting news! Another Life is coming back for Season 2 on @Netflix! Can’t wait to see you all back in space❤️❤️👽🚀 #AnotherLife @NXOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/PUSFwJbIuF — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) October 29, 2019

What to expect from season 2 of Another Life

There are many questions that need to be answered in the second season. After discovering that the Achaia are hostile and hell-bent on either destroying or enslaving the human race, only the crew of the Salvare know of the alien race’s intentions.

Even after saving the Zakir from the artifact that was destroying their planet, the crew of the Salvare could only stand there and watch as their new alien allies were obliterated by the Achaia. It’ll be a race against time for them to return to Earth but with the Earthlings falsely celebrating the Achaians are peaceful, they are at risk of being destroyed or ever enslaved.

There’s also the question of the new A.I William accidentally created. Is she peaceful or is she also hellbent on killing the crew of the Salvare? Once again, many questions that need many answers.

How have subscribers and critics reacted to Another Life?

Sci-fi series has always been hit and miss, regardless of which network helped produce the series. But when they’re good they’re usually fantastic, but as for first impressions of Another Life, both fans and critics have failed to be impressed.

At the time of writing the series has a rating of 4.8/10 on IMDb, 33% on Metacritic and a rotten score of 6% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Of course, critics aren’t always the best to form an opinion on the series, so we took to Twitter to see how subscribers reacted:

End of episode 1 and I’m OUT #Anotherlife pic.twitter.com/Z7bSCtgKH7 — Pedro Forever (@PForPedroX23) July 25, 2019

So, I’m five minutes in to the new Netflix series Another Life and I’ve already cringed hard on multiple occasions. This doesn’t bode well. — BΞN LΞFFLΞR (@BenLeffler) July 25, 2019

Well I made it 25 mins into dreadful new Netflix show Another Life, before deciding my current life is just too short to watch this garbage — Geoff Johnston (@Midnightxpress) July 25, 2019

As you can see some subscribers haven’t taken to the show all that well.

While Katie Sackhoff hasn’t responded directly to criticism of the series, she did take to Twitter to express her gratitude for a positive review of the series.

This is a great review! They totally get the show and what we wanted to create! ⁦@nowtoronto⁩ 🚀❤️👽 July 25th ⁦⁦@netflix⁩ https://t.co/r1tgIZQU6t — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) July 23, 2019

Another Life season 2 Netflix release date and production schedule

Filming for the first season took place across four months in 2018, August to November respectively.

Season 2 was scheduled to begin filming in March 2020 (according to ProductionWeekly) with filming once again taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

However, as per the many other Netflix Original productions, Another Life season 2 filming was officially postponed due to coronavirus. Filming was supposed to commence July 20th, 2020 but was once again postponed..

The new filming start date has been listed as “tentative” for August 31st, 2020. This means the production studio is hoping to begin filming at the end of August but could be further delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The continued to delay of the production makes it increasingly unlikely that we will see Another Life season 2 on Netflix in the early half of 2021 as we originally predicted.

Would you like to see another season of Another Life? Let us know in the comments below!