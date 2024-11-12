‘Asura’ Netflix Japanese Drama Sets January 2025 Release

In January 2025, Netflix will release a modern version of Kuniko Mukoda’s 1979 family drama, Ashura no Gotoku. Acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda will direct the series. It will feature talented actresses Rie Miyazawa, Machiko Ono, Yu Aoi, and Suzu Hirose.

Asura is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original written and directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda. The series is an adaptation of Kuniko Mukoda’s 1979 series Ashura no Gotoku and will provide a modern take on the story.

Director Kore-eda had the following to say about adapting Kuniko Mukoda’s work:

“What makes Kuniko Mukoda’s dramas so rich are the superficial poison exchanged in conversation and the love hidden behind those cruel words. The four actors playing the sisters understand this well, so the series was very enjoyable to shoot.”

When is Asura coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Asura will be released exclusively on the platform on January 9th, 2025.

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for Asura on their Netflix Japan channel on YouTube.

What is the plot of Asura?

The synopsis for Asura has been sourced from Netflix:

“One winter day, the four Takezawa sisters — ikebana teacher Tsunako, housewife Makiko, librarian Takiko and waitress Sakiko — get together for the first time in a while. Takiko suspects that their aging father, Kotaro, has a lover and child. While the other sisters find this unbelievable, they promise to keep this from their mother, Fuji. However, this commotion brings to light various conflicts and secrets that lurk in the women’s lives.”

Who are the cast members of Asura?

Rie Miyazawa plays Tsunako. The actress has only been seen in one Netflix Original so far, The Naked Director, as Takamiya Etsuko. Outside of Netflix, the actress is known for her roles in movies such as The Moon and Her Love Boils Bathwater.

Machiko Ono plays the role of Makiko. The actress has yet to star in a Netflix project and will debut in Asura. She is most well known for starring in movies such as Like Father, Like Son, Suzaku, The Dry Spell, A Family, and the live-action adaptation of Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Yu Aoi plays the role of Takiko. The actress can be seen on Netflix in the live-action Rurouni Kenshin films and the romantic-comedy Romance Doll.

Suzu Hirose plays the role of Sakiko. The actress has yet to be seen on Netflix, but like her fellow co-stars, she is in demand. In 2025 alone, she is already listed to star in five feature films. She is most well known for starring in films such as Wandering, Last Letter, My Teacher, Anger, and the live-action adaptation of Your Lie in April.

Will you be watching Asura on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!