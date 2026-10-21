Australian Comedy ‘Fisk’ Renewed for Season 4: When Will It Be on Netflix?

Helen Tudor-Fisk and her iconic brown suit aren’t going anywhere. Australia’s public broadcaster, the ABC, has officially confirmed that the smash-hit legal comedy Fisk will return for a fourth season in 2027. But when will international fans be able to stream Fisk season 4 on Netflix? Here is what you need to know.

Created by and starring comedian Kitty Flanagan alongside Vincent Sheehan, the deadpan workplace comedy has grown from a domestic Australian favorite into a genuine sleeper hit globally on Netflix. Following Helen Tudor-Fisk—an unpretentious contracts lawyer banished to a chaotic wills and probate practice after a messy divorce and career implosion—the show has won over fans worldwide with its dry humor and stellar ensemble.

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Series creator and star Kitty Flanagan confirmed the news on social media following the ABC’s 2027 upfront programming showcase:

So excited to finally – and officially – announce that Fisk is coming back for season 4 in 2027. Spoiler alert, Helen will be in the same brown suit and will definitely not be falling in love or getting married!!

Flanagan will once again write the series alongside her sister Penny Flanagan, with Tom Peterson co-directing. The beloved core cast of Gruber & Fisk are all returning, including:

Julia Zemiro as Roz Gruber

as Roz Gruber Marty Sheargold as Ray Gruber

as Ray Gruber Aaron Chen as George

as George Glenn Butcher as Viktor

as Viktor John Gaden as Anthony Tudor-Fisk

The ABC teased that while the brown suit is back, Helen will find herself facing brand-new headaches now that she’s a partner—struggling with running the firm while juggling a fresh lineup of eccentric clients and surprise guest cameos.

Fisk’s Journey on Netflix So Far

As longtime readers know, we have tracked Fisk’s journey on Netflix since the beginning.

Netflix first picked up the comedy back in August 2023, rolling out Season 1 across the US, the UK, Australia, and dozens of international regions to rave reviews and viral word of mouth. Netflix subscribers didn’t have to wait long for the follow-up: we confirmed that Season 2 arrived on Netflix in December 2023.

When the third season went into production, we wondered whether Netflix would renew its licensing deal. Fortunately for fans, Netflix struck another deal, and we broke the news that Season 3 was officially headed to Netflix worldwide in August 2025, where it quickly scaled into the platform’s top 10 charts.

When Will Fisk Season 4 Release on Netflix?

Because Fisk is an Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) original production rather than an in-house Netflix Original, the ABC maintains primary broadcast rights and exclusivity in Australia.

This means Season 4 will premiere first on ABC TV and ABC iview in Australia before heading to Netflix internationally or locally.

Here is how the release timeline has functioned for previous seasons:

Season 1: Premiered on ABC in March 2021 – Landed on Netflix in August 2023 (Netflix acquisition window)

Premiered on ABC in March 2021 – Landed on Netflix in August 2023 (Netflix acquisition window) Season 2: Premiered on ABC in October 2022 – Landed on Netflix in December 2023 (approx. 13-month gap)

Premiered on ABC in October 2022 – Landed on Netflix in December 2023 (approx. 13-month gap) Season 3: Premiered on ABC in late 2024 – Landed on Netflix on August 20, 2025 (approx. 8–9 month gap)

With the ABC officially locking in Fisk Season 4 for a 2027 broadcast, we’ve got a prediction window, assuming Netflix does go after the rights again:

Best-Case Scenario: If Season 4 airs in the first half of 2027 on the ABC, Netflix could receive Season 4 as early as late 2027 .

If Season 4 airs in the first half of 2027 on the ABC, Netflix could receive Season 4 as early as . Most Likely Scenario: If Season 4 follows Season 2 and Season 3’s footsteps with a mid-to-late 2027 Australian broadcast window, Season 4 won’t hit Netflix until mid-2028.

Just to stress, Netflix has not formally announced its acquisition of Season 4 rights just yet and they likely wouldn’t comment if we reached out – they never typically comment on licensing. However, given how consistent the streamer has been in licensing subsequent batches of episodes—and how dependable the series has been in Netflix’s comedy catalog—it is practically certain that a deal will be inked when distribution kicks off through ABC Commercial.

We’ll keep you updated right here on What’s on Netflix as soon as filming begins and release dates are locked in.

Are you glad to see Fisk returning for Season 4? Let us know in the comments below!