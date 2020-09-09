‘Away’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

Charming and optimistic, the sci-fi series Away has already become a favorite Original amongst plenty of subscribers on Netflix. Thanks to a great first season, subscribers are hopeful that Away will be returning for season 2. Nothing has been set in stone, but we’ve heard rumblings that Away will be returning for a second season on Netflix.

Away is a Netflix Original Sci-Fi drama series created by Andrew Hinderaker, and inspired by an Esquire article, written by Chris Jones.

American astronaut Emma Green is tasked with leading an international joint effort to embark on a dangerous mission to Mars. The diverse crew of the Atlas is prepared to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the mission, even if that means leaving their loved ones behind on Earth.

Away Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 09/09/2020)

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to officially renew Away for a second season. It’s not surprising considering the Sci-Fi drama only recently arrived on Netflix.

We’ve heard some rumors that Away has already been confirmed for renewal, but it’s still too early for Netflix to confirm this.

Early signs that Away will be getting picked up for its second season can be credited to its popularity on Netflix.

It took only three days after its release for Away to claim the TV series top spot on Netflix US.

Including the United States, Away has hit the TV series top spot in the following countries:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Czech Republic

Dominican Republic

Estonia

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Morroco

New Zealand

Nigeria

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

What can subscribers expect from Away season 2?

In a tense and highly emotional end to the first season Commander Green, and her fellow astronauts, safely arrived on Mars. In doing so, the crew of the Atlas became the first humans in history to walk on the surface of Mars.

In the second season, we’ll see how the crew of the Atlas take to life on Mars. Each member of the crew has their own individual mission but arguably the most important missions belong to botanist Kwesi.

Kwesi’s task is to grow life on Mars, and if he can achieve his goal it will prove that humans could colonize the planet.

The crew is isolated on a deserted planet, millions of miles away from Earth. Tensions may rise if they aren’t careful, especially if external pressure is placed upon the crew. It will be up to Commander Green, and arguably themselves, to maintain the solidarity they finally achieved at the end of the first season.

Which cast members will be returning for Away season 2?

The following cast members can be expected to return for the series the second season:

Role Cast Member Emma Green Hilary Swank Lu Vivian Wu Misha Mark Ivanir Kwesi Ato Essandoh Ram Ray Panthaki Alexis Logan Talitha Eliana Bateman Matt Logan Josh Charles Cassie Felicia Patti Melissa Ramirez Monique Gabriela Curnen Isaac Rodriguez Adam Irigoyen

When can we expect to see Away season 2 on Netflix?

This entirely depends on when Netflix decides to officially renew Away for its second season.

It’s reported that the writers and producers of Away have a three-season plan for the series. Assuming this is correct, they are likely already setting plans in motion to get production of the second season off to a smooth start.

It’s still unknown how much of a factor the COVID-19 pandemic will play a part in the series production. But taking all of the relevant factors into account we aren’t expecting to see the Away return until of least late 2021 or early 2022.

Would you like to see another season of Away on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!