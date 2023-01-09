‘BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-‘ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; Coming in 2023

Netflix has given a season 2 renewal order (likely well ahead of today) to the hit anime series BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- which will return for 15 new episodes in 2023.

Directed by Takaharu Ozaki, the Japanese anime series (which holds a 6.7 on IMDb) is about what happens when evil forces threaten to resurrect Anthrasax, the God of Destruction, the Kingdom of Meta-llicana calls on a volatile dark wizard for help.

The series is produced for Netflix by Warner Bros. Japan Anime.

Following its first season released on Netflix on June 30th, 2022, it went on to spend two weeks in the top global 10s picking up 18.28 million hours between June 26th and July 10th.

Here’s how its hourly figures breaks down:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 June 26th, 2022 to July 3rd, 2022 8,960,000 8 1 July 3rd, 2022 to July 10th, 2022 9,320,000 (+4%) 8 2

Per our data, it was the sixth most popular anime series in the top 10s in 2022, with Hunter x Hunter topping the list.

BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- will return for 15 episodes in 2023

On January 9th as part of a live stream found on Netflix’s anime channel, the creator of the series, producers and voice actors announced that the series would be returning for new episodes:

“As people from our generation who are fans of the original manga, we know there’s much more, and that it only gets better. I was over the moon to hear that the anime will be continuing.”

What is the second season adapting? The additional episodes will cover volumes 8 to 12 of the manga, which leads up to Hell’s Requiem.

Producer Tsuruoka told us more about Hell’s Requiem in the live stream, saying, “The story goes well beyond the story depicted in the additional episodes,” adding, “This storyline was the most popular in the manga actually. A lot of new characters make an appearance, and we also get to see the fateful showdown between Dark Schneider and Kall-Su. In order to deliver every detail of this part of the story, Hell’s Requiem will consist of 15 episodes.”

Speaking about how far along the series is in production, Tsuruoka said, “Production actually started a while back, so we’ve recorded a lot of it already.”

The main staff members will continue to work on the series, and all the cast members returning.

The full live stream can be seen below, which kicks off with a quiz before diving into the news of the second season order.