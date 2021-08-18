‘You vs. Wild: Out Cold’: Netflix Bear Grylls Interactive Special Coming in September 2021

Netflix is set to release its third entry in the survival series from Bear Grylls, You Vs. Wild. Scheduled for September 14th, the new interactive special will release on Netflix globally.

Titled You vs. Wild: Out Cold, the kids targeted interactive special is the third interactive special in the You vs Wild series which began 2019 and saw another entry in the form of Animals on the Loose in early 2021.

The series itself is somewhat of a spin-off of Bear Grylls’s Discovery Channel series Man vs. Wild which ran from 2006 to 2020. It has you guiding Grylls through treacherous environments using Netflix’s interactive technology which is available on most devices.

Ben Simms returns to direct this new special and comes from Propagate Content.

Here’s what you can expect from the new special:

“Bear Grylls is back for another exciting interactive movie for the whole family. Following a plane crash in the ice ravaged mountains, Bear finds himself with amnesia trying to save himself and the pilot from the harsh winter elements. Bear will face huge rock walls, freezing dark tunnels and creepy wildlife creatures. He’s in big trouble, and he needs your help to find his friend and get out of danger.”

Depending on your choices, the new special will last between 25 and 45 minutes.

If you enjoyed our first INTERACTIVE adventure @netflix MOVIE then check out our second film that we announce today… “OUT COLD!” And this time the stakes couldn’t be higher…I’m counting on YOU! Thank you Netflix & Ted Sarandos as always for your faith, support and encouragement pic.twitter.com/Y3qP2BBKyq — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 17, 2021

You vs. Wild: Out Cold will represent Netflix’s 15th interactive special released onto the platform. 2021 has already seen the release of three interactive specials with Animals on the Loose from Bear Grylls released back in February. We’ve also had interactive specials for Headspace and The Last Kids on Earth.

We’re expecting Netflix’s efforts in the interactive space to continue with a Johnny Test interactive special in the works and news from throughout the year that Netflix is aggressively expanding into the world of gaming.

Will you be checking out Bear Grylls’s new adventure? Let us know in the comments down below.