‘Beat Luke Littler’ Backlash: Netflix’s “Amateur” Darts Event Features 12 Ranked PDC Players

Before a single dart has even been thrown, Netflix’s upcoming live event, Beat Luke Littler, is already sparking controversy. The series was billed as a once-in-a-lifetime chance for everyday fans to challenge the world number one, but viewers are crying foul after spotting professional darts players in the competitor lineup.

First, some background on the event. Beat Luke Littler is Netflix’s upcoming live sporting event, which goes live at 7 PM (BST) on October 30, 2026. The event promises “everyday players in the United Kingdom a chance at life-changing money” if they can beat the world’s best Darts player, “The Nuke” Littler, the two-time defending Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Champion.

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Everyone thinks they can beat me. Now they get a chance to prove it.” – Luke Littler

At just 19, Luke Littler is already one of the era’s most decorated darts players, with 28 PDC titles, including 13 major singles titles and two PDC Player of the Year awards.

Netflix is no stranger to live sports and continues to expand its live sports output with the NFL, MLB, Tennis, Boxing, and more. What makes Beat Luke Littler unique is that Netflix is hosting a live sporting event where amateur players will take on a superstar like Littler, with a huge £501,000 cash grand prize to be won. However, the deck is seemingly stacked against them before they’ve even thrown the first dart.

In total, 24 contestants aged 14 to 57 will take part, from across the UK and beyond. Netflix has already confirmed that some amateurs include schoolchildren from Wales and Scotland, a bin worker from Bedford, a Nando’s restaurant manager, a former British Army captain, and an Australian jockey who has competed in more than 7,500 horse races. However, the contestants also include professional or semi-professional darts players. Those being;

Katie Sheldon (Women’s World Matchplay Quarter Finalist (2022 & 2024)

(Women’s World Matchplay Quarter Finalist (2022 & 2024) Zac Griffiths (Ranked 96th in PDC rankings)

(Ranked 96th in PDC rankings) Lauren Bloomfield (19th on the PDC Women’s Series Order of Merit)

(19th on the PDC Women’s Series Order of Merit) David Wawrzewski (Ranked 190th in the PDC rankings)

(Ranked 190th in the PDC rankings) Jasper Scarrott (Ranked 147th in the PDC rankings)

(Ranked 147th in the PDC rankings) Jarod Becker (Ranked 250th in the PDC rankings)

(Ranked 250th in the PDC rankings) Mitchell Lawrie (Ranked 1st in the WDF rankings)

(Ranked 1st in the WDF rankings) Ashley Coleman (Ranked 34th in the PDC rankings)

(Ranked 34th in the PDC rankings) Fallon Sherrock (Women’s World Matchplay Champion 2022, Ranked 3rd in the Women’s Series 2026)

(Women’s World Matchplay Champion 2022, Ranked 3rd in the Women’s Series 2026) Jacob Gwynne (Ranked 97th in the PDC rankings)

(Ranked 97th in the PDC rankings) Bhav Patel (Ranked 194th in the PDC rankings)

(Ranked 194th in the PDC rankings) Pearse Mackle (Ranked 186th in the PDC rankings)

So while the series is advertised for “everyday players,” it clearly gives a distinct advantage to those who are already professionals or currently compete on the Darts circuit. It’s not like most contestants were pulled from your local pub’s darts team. Thankfully, many contestants will get a shot at Littler, with 20 spots up for grabs. Once the 20 spots are decided, contestants will be split into groups and randomly selected to take on the world number one. It’s also worth remembering what the original casting call said.

When Netflix first announced the event back in July, the eligibility rules stated that applicants must never have held a PDC Tour Card, the licence that grants full-time access to the PDC’s professional circuit. Several of the names above sit high enough in the PDC rankings that fans are now questioning how they qualified under that rule. Netflix has yet to clarify. Unsurprisingly, this has caused quite the stir online. When Netflix UK revealed the lineup on X, the quote posts filled up with disappointed darts fans who felt the “amateur” pitch had been quietly dropped.

Not a bad line up. When is he playing against the amateur pub players like we were told he would be?” – @RobbieMason18

Swear they said only amateur players? Can see Fallon Sherrock and Mitchell Lawrie, a lot of them are far from amateur.” – @Archie111111111

I thought this was supposed to be amateurs? Half the roster are pro or semi pro. You have players who have played in the World Championship.” – @m1665t3r

Wasn’t this meant to be pub players? You could see Fallon Sherrock v Luke Littler at the world championships!” – @jackseale

A great idea and they completely ruined it by including *actual* dart players.” – @LenM4 “Needs reporting to OFCOM this. What a tragic way to ruin a brilliant idea.” – @17DJB

One fan who had considered entering said they were “glad I decided not to go to Manchester for the audition,” adding: “Hardly giving ‘amateur players’ a chance, is it?” Another put it down to the way reality TV is cast these days: “They’ve had a mare with this, like every reality show now though, contestants are scouted.” Not everyone was against the idea of mixing in known names, though. One viewer suggested the format would have worked better “like a Royal Rumble with surprise entrants where you don’t know who’s coming next. Mixture of pub players, known up & coming amateurs & legends.” Whether the backlash dents the audience on the night remains to be seen. If anything, a few ranked players in the field means Littler is less likely to walk through all 20 legs untroubled, which may be exactly what Netflix was hoping for.

Will you be watching Beat Luke Littler on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.