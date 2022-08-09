‘Bo Burnham: The Inside Outtakes’ Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Netflix is getting more Bo Burnham in mid-August 2022. Netflix is set to launch “bonus” content from his 2021 special, Bo Burnham: Inside on August 11th, 2022.

Titled Bo Burnham: The Inside Outtakes, the special “delivers a bonus hour of unused material, cut songs, and behind-the-scenes footage from his Emmy-winning musical comedy masterpiece.”

As you may know, Bo Burnham: Inside was the COVID-19 era comedy special produced, written, directed, and starring Bo Burnham.

The special debuted on Netflix on May 30th, 2021 but was mostly recording during 2020 and featured musical numbers and sketches primarily about his declining mental health during the pandemic.

Among the hit songs to come out of the special included Content, Bezos, Welcome to the Internet, and That Funny Feeling.

The special went on to be nominated for 6 Emmy awards and won 3 of them, including directing for a variety special, writing for a variety special, and music direction.

We should note that the outtake special coming to Netflix on August 11th is the same one that Bo Burnham posted on his YouTube channel on May 31st, 2022 which has gone on to get nearly 6 million views.

That upload to YouTube was on the one-year anniversary of the release onto Netflix and a deluxe album was also released called Inside (Deluxe).

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen additional content arrive for Netflix stand-up specials. The biggest to date has been an extended edition of Chris Rock’s special, Tamborine.

We should also note that last week, Netflix in many regions re-added Bo Burnham’s acclaimed special What.

Bo Burnham: what. is back on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/efFhNPjvBf — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 2, 2022

If you need even more Bo Burnham, you can also find Burnham’s more traditional stand-up special, Bo Burnham: Make Happy, which has been streaming on Netflix exclusively since 2016.

