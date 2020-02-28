Bridgerton Season 1 on Netflix: Everything we know so far

One of Netflix’s first big series from Shonda Rhimes is just around the corner and we thought we’d do a deep dive on everything we currently know about season 1 of Bridgerton due out on Netflix in 2020.

In total, eight episodes are set to release on Netflix in early 2020 and will be Shonda Rhimes’s production company’s first entry onto Netflix.

If you’re looking for absolutely everything there is to know about Bridgerton, here’s everything that’s known about season 1 (and season 2 of Bridgerton).

What’s Bridgerton on Netflix about?

Bridgerton is set to be a period drama based on the love-novels by the famed author, Julia Quinn. She’s been compared to the likes of Jane Austen.

The novel series released between 2000 and 2006 and in total, saw eight novels released under the label.

The series first season is set to adapt the first book entitled “The Duke and I” and is about an upper-class family living in London and the countryside. Fundamentally, the series is

Here’s the official description provided by IMDb:

Wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

As you may know, Netflix and Shondaland (and by extension Shonda Rhimes) have an overall output deal with the streaming platform that will see her production release plenty of big new shows over the next several years.

#Scandal vet @ChrisVanDusen will adapt Julia Quinn’s best-selling Bridgerton novels into a series that offers a smart, feminist take on Regency England romance & unveils the wealthy, sexual, painful, funny and sometimes lonely lives in London's high society marriage mart. pic.twitter.com/JWNQ68Hn1t — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 20, 2018

Production History for Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 1

Writing for the series began all the way back in October 2018. That’s when Chris Van Dusen who serves as one of the writers of the show shared a Tweet with a photo of the writers involved with the projects.

In July 2019, the first day of shooting took place.

🎬🎉Day 1! 🎉🎬 The feeling I have seeing this project come to life cannot be described. Incredible day w the most incredible cast & crew! #herewego #bridgerton #shondaland #netflix pic.twitter.com/LozhAgpeDy — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) July 28, 2019

In August 2019, Shondaland (the culture/lifestyle blog from Shonda Rhimes’s company) provided the world with the first behind-the-scenes look at production. These images included various photos of table reads, makeup

In September, we got some impressive behind-the-scenes shots at the show courtesy of SomersetLive. The production was taking place in Bath in the United Kingdom specifically in Beauford Square and Barton Street with there also being reports of filming taking place at Royal Crescent and Abbey Green.

Towards the end of October 2019, Chris Van Dusen (who is the showrunner for Bridgerton) posted that they concluded their final table read for season 1.

Today was the last table read of Season 1 and I got ALLLLL the feels. I STILL cannot believe I get to work with such an unbelievably talented group of people day in and day out-cast, crew, writers, producers. BEYOND excited for the world to see #Bridgerton in #2020!🐝🎩💃💎✨ pic.twitter.com/KSSVBREANK — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) October 21, 2019

In December 2019, Chris Van Dusen posted a picture of one of the sets and as you can see, it’s a massive green screen.

Seeing what our incredible production designer @WillHughesjones and his amazing team have been cooking up for us – pure astonishment. 🔨💯😲👌#sets #magic #bridgerton #netflix 🎩💃💎⭐️ pic.twitter.com/npLZwtreie — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) December 17, 2019

According to our sources, filming is currently scheduled to wrap at some point in February 2020.

Who’s in the cast of Bridgerton on Netflix?

The majority of the cast for season 1 of Bridgerton was announced back in July 2019. It’s got some fairly big names involved which we will work through below.

The big roles have gone to the likes of Julie Andrews who will play the role of Lady Whistledown who is described as a “sharp-tongued gossip writer”.

📣 Have you heard the news? @JulieAndrews will lend her voice to “Lady Whistledown” in our upcoming “Untitled Bridgerton Series” with @Netflix!! pic.twitter.com/0spRdQ8loX — Shondaland Digital (@byshondaland) June 19, 2019

Regé-Jean Page is set to play the role of the Duke of Hastings and is described as having zero interest in his title or perhaps, more importantly, taking a wife.

Pheobe Dynevor will play Daphne Bridgerton, the young debutante who is waiting in the wings to marry.

Ruth Gemmell plays Lady Violet Bridgerton who is describe being “all warmth, wisdom and love” and will play the matriarch of the story.

Nicola Coughlan who has risen to stardom thanks to her appearance in the Netflix Original/Channel 4 Production Derry Girls will play the role of Penelope Featheringon.

Told you it was big news!!! So excited/ terrified/ in disbelief to join @byshondaland on #Bridgerton, especially playing Penelope, costarring Julie Andrews!!!??? (faints instantly and never recovers) https://t.co/3jKDyzjvPW — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) July 10, 2019

Here are some of the other cast members and who they’ll be playing in season 1 of Bridgerton:

Jonathan Bailey – Anthony Bridgerton

Luke Newton – Colin Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie – Eloise Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel – Queen Charlotte

Polly Walker – Lady Portia Featherington

Ruby Walker – Marina Thompson

Sabrina Bartlett – Sienna Rosso

Adoja Andoh – Lady Danbury

Luke Thompson – Benedict Bridgerton

In February 2020, we got some more cast announcements for the first season of Bridgerton. This includes two British actresses, Sandra Teles and Harriet Cains, who have both featured in mainly British titles so this will serve as their big introduction to the world.

Harriet Cains and Sandra Teles have both been attached to Shonda Rhimes new Netflix series #bridgerton. pic.twitter.com/0pvAWFMWbK — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 8, 2020

Everything else we know about Bridgerton on Netflix

There will be four directors involved with season 1 who will direct two episodes each. These include Sheree Folkson, Alrick Riley, Julie Anne Robinson and Tom Verica.

Julia Quinn has been heavily involved in the production having posted multiple pictures through her Instagram account including celebrating her recent Birthday on set.

If you’re planning on picking up the book, you can find the new cover featuring Netflix branding.

Will there be a season 2 of Bridgerton on Netflix?

Although there’s been no official announcement, we’ve got a production schedule through that season 2 is not only renewed but is due to start filming in the summer of 2020.

Anything else regarding a second season including casting and story at this point would be pure speculation so we’ll leave that until we get to feast on the first season.

Naturally, however, there’s a wealth of books to enjoy from Julia Quinn in the Bridgerton franchise.

