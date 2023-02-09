Most Watched Series & Movies on Netflix (Hours Watched)

Netflix has had some pretty big hits over the years, but measuring its biggest hits has always been a struggle for observers. Until late 2021, we got the number of accounts starting a show/movie, but they’ve since switched to hours watched. Using those hours watched, here’s a look at the biggest hits Netflix has ever released.

If you want to look back at those old viewership numbers (number of accounts watching at least 2-minutes of any title) that Netflix released, our guide is still live now, and some of the titles that featured on the top lists there still feature in Netflix’s top charts to this day.

Since mid-2021, Netflix has now transitioned to hours watched data. Every Tuesday, they provide us with stats on 40 titles in four separate categories, and when a title breaks into the all-time top 10, they provide an updated guide to those.

Per Netflix’s top 10 site, here’s how their “all-time list” works:

“… we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV overall (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. Since some titles have multiple premiere dates, whether weekly or in parts, we count the 28 days from each episode premiere date in each country.”

Below, we’ve put together a full list of all titles that have been in the top 10 since mid-2021, giving us a full list of 28-day hourly stats that Netflix has released, and we’ve split it into each category.

Most Watched English Language Series of All Time

Stranger Things (Season 4) – 1,352,090,000 hours watched Wednesday (Season 1) – 1,237,150,000 hours watched DAHMER (Limited Series) – 856,220,000 hours watched Bridgerton (Season 2) – 656,260,000 hours watched Bridgerton (Season 1) – 625,490,000 hours watched Stranger Things (Season 3) – 582,100,000 hours watched Lucifer (Season 5) – 569,480,000 hours watched The Witcher (Season 1) – 541,010,000 hours watched Inventing Anna (Limited Series) – 511,920,000 hours watched Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) – 504,770,000 hours watched

Most Watched Non-English Language Series of All Time

Squid Game (Season 1) – 1,650,450,000 hours watched Money Heist (Part 5) – 792,230,000 hours watched Money Heist (Part 4) – 619,010,000 hours watched All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) – 560,780,000 hours watched Money Heist (Part 3) – 426,400,000 hours watched Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1) – 402,470,000 hours watched Café con aroma de mujer (Season 1) – 326,910,000 hours watched Lupin (Part 1) – 316,830,000 hours watched Elite (Season 3) – 275,300,000 hours watched Who Killed Sara? (Season 1) – 266,430,000 hours watched

Most Watched Non-English Language Series of All Time

Troll (Norwegian) – 155,560,000 hours watched Blood Red Sky (German) – 110,520,000 hours watched The Platform (Spanish) – 108,090,000 hours watched All Quiet on the Western Front (German) – 101,360,000 hours watched Black Crab (Swedish) – 94,130,000 hours watched Through My Window (Spanish) – 92,440,000 hours watched The Takedown (French) – 78,630,000 hours watched Below Zero (Spanish) – 78,300,000 hours watched My Name Is Vendetta (Italian) – 68,730,000 hours watched Loving Adults (Danish) – 67,340,000 hours watched

Most Watched English Language Films of All Time

Red Notice – 364,020,000 hours watched Don’t Look Up – 359,790,000 hours watched Bird Box – 282,020,000 hours watched Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – 279,740,000 hours watched The Gray Man – 253,870,000 hours watched The Adam Project – 233,160,000 hours watched Extraction – 231,340,000 hours watched Purple Hearts – 228,690,000 hours watched The Unforgivable – 214,700,000 hours watched The Irishman – 214,570,000 hours watched

For more on the Netflix top 10s and to search all the titles with hourly data stats released, check out our search tool here.

This post will be updated over time to reflect additions to the top 10s. What’s been your favorite movie or series listed above? Let us know in the comments down below.