British Comedy ‘The Last Bus’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in April 2022

A new young ensemble takes centre stage in Netflix’s newest British comedy series, The Last Bus. Arriving on April 1st, 2022, The Last Bus is just one of many exciting Originals arriving at the start of April. Here’s everything we know so far about The Last Bus on Netflix.

The Last Bus is an upcoming Netflix Original British sci-fi comedy series written and created by Paul Neafcy. The series has been produced bu Wildseed studios, with directing duties split amongst Drew Casson, Lawrence Gough, Steve Hughes, and Nour Wazzi.

When is The Last Bus coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the official trailer we can confirm that The Last Bus will arrive on Netflix on Friday, April 1st, 2022.

The Last Bus is one of many titles scheduled to arrive on Netflix in April 2022.

What is the plot of The Last Bus?

A group of mismatched students finds themselves fleeing for their lives and the unlikeliest of heroes when super-advanced robots begin to zap away humanity.

Who are the cast members of The Last Bus?

Despite there being a trailer and a release date for the series, there is a surprising lack of info surrounding the cast.

We know for certain that The Umbrella Academy fan-favourite Robert Sheehan is starring, and will serve as the series antagonist as the scientist who built the super-advanced robots making humanity disappear. Anyone unfamiliar with The Umbrella Academy may recognize Sheehan from previous roles in Misfits, Geostorm, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, and Mortal Engines.

As for our series heroes, it appears a cast of relative unknowns has been given the job of leading. In the coming weeks, we hope Netflix will release some further information about the cast.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that the first season of The Last Bus will have a total of ten episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching The Last Bus on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!