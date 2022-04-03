Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s scheduled to come to Netflix throughout April 2022 in the United States. Below, we’ll list all the upcoming new movies and shows coming soon to the service.

As always, you’ll want to keep an eye on the removals scheduled for April 2022. Among the big removals planned so far is a collection of Pokemon titles and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

If you’re wanting to look ahead, we’re listing all of the May 2022 Netflix Originals coming up. Licensed titles coming up in May 2022 for Netflix US currently includes The Gentlemen, War of the Worlds, Rambo: Last Blood, and Rambo.

What’s Coming to Netflix Daily in April 2022

This is the first time we’ve ever done a daily section!

Trivia Quest (Season 1) N – New episodes starting from April 1st through April 30th with daily quizzes of 24 questions each.

What’s Coming to Netflix Weekly in April 2022

Forecasting Love & Weather (Season 1) N – New episodes on April 2nd and 3rd.

– New episodes on April 2nd and 3rd. Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Season 3) N – New episodes on Netflix on April 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 24th, 30th.

– New episodes on Netflix on April 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 24th, 30th. The Gentlemen’s League 2 N – New episodes Sundays

– New episodes Sundays Tomorrow (Season 1) N – New episodes weekly starting on April 1st – A young man who is half human and half-spirit is tasked with carrying out special missions.

– New episodes weekly starting on April 1st – A young man who is half human and half-spirit is tasked with carrying out special missions. Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1) N – New episodes on April 3rd and 4th.

Netflix Games Coming in April 2022

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed – On-rails zombie shooter from PikPok games. Released on April 6th.

– On-rails zombie shooter from PikPok games. Released on April 6th. Relic Hunters Rebels – Shooter/Looter/RPG game. Release Date TBD.

What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2022 TBD

Hey Sinamika (2022) – Romantic Indian movie.

– Romantic Indian movie. La Casa (Limited Series) – An Argentinian mystery drama series about a house built in the 1920s that holds lots of secrets.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 1st

Note: 69 new movies and shows landed on Netflix for April 1st.

A Cinderella Story (2004) – Hilary Duff family rom-com.

– Hilary Duff family rom-com. Abby Hatcher (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Any Given Sunday (1999) – Oliver Stone directs this sports drama.

– Oliver Stone directs this sports drama. Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) N – Hybrid-animated movie about the historic moon landing in 1969 from the perspective of a young boy. From filmmaker Richard Linklater.

Argo (2012) – Thriller biopic on a CIA agent posing as a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film in Tehran. Winner of 3 Oscars and frequently comes and goes from Netflix.

– Thriller biopic on a CIA agent posing as a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film in Tehran. Winner of 3 Oscars and frequently comes and goes from Netflix. Bakugan: Evolutions (Season 1) – Canadian anime series about the awesome brawlers and their Bakugan taking their battling to the next level.

– Canadian anime series about the awesome brawlers and their Bakugan taking their battling to the next level. Battle: Freestyle (Season 1) N – Norweigen rap & hip-hop teen film.

– Norweigen rap & hip-hop teen film. Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1) – Beyblade anime series that aired between 2020 and 2021.

– Beyblade anime series that aired between 2020 and 2021. Blade Movie Trilogy : Blade 1 (1998) Blade II (2002) Blade: Trinity (2004)

: Blow (2001) – Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz about the establishing of the American cocaine market in the 1970s.

– Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz about the establishing of the American cocaine market in the 1970s. Bonnie and Clyde (1967) – Double Oscar-winning movie from director Arthur Penn.

Captain Nova (2022) N – Dutch sci-fi family movie akin to Lost in Space about a fighter pilot transforming into her younger self.

– Dutch sci-fi family movie akin to Lost in Space about a fighter pilot transforming into her younger self. Catch and Release (2006) – Jennifer Garner stars in this rom-com.

– Jennifer Garner stars in this rom-com. Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (2022) N – A “fake-VCR” style comedy following the private discussions of comedians filled with skits, bits, and improv.

– A “fake-VCR” style comedy following the private discussions of comedians filled with skits, bits, and improv. CoComelon (Season 5) – New batch of episodes of the pre-school animation series from MoonBug.

– New batch of episodes of the pre-school animation series from MoonBug. Delta Farce (2007) – War comedy about three bumbling Army reservists.

– War comedy about three bumbling Army reservists. Eagle Eye (2008) – Shia LaBeouf action thriller.

– Shia LaBeouf action thriller. Forever Out of My League / Sempre più bello (2022) N – Italian rom-com.

– Italian rom-com. Four Brothers (2005) – Action crime drama starring Mark Wahlberg and Tyrese Gibson.

– Action crime drama starring Mark Wahlberg and Tyrese Gibson. Full Metal Jacket (1987) – Stanley Kubrick Oscar-nominated war-drama.

– Stanley Kubrick Oscar-nominated war-drama. Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) N – Reece Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine returns for more house organizing in this reality series.

– Reece Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine returns for more house organizing in this reality series. Grown Ups (2010) – Adam Sandler ensemble comedy.

– Adam Sandler ensemble comedy. Heartland (Season 14) – The Canadian feel-good series based on the YA novels is finally headed to Netflix US.

– The Canadian feel-good series based on the YA novels is finally headed to Netflix US. Her (2013) –

How To Train Your Dragon (2010) – Dreamworks animated movie about a hapless young Viking aspiring to hunt dragons but instead, he befriends one.

– Dreamworks animated movie about a hapless young Viking aspiring to hunt dragons but instead, he befriends one. Inception (2010) – Sci-fi from Christopher Nolan.

– Sci-fi from Christopher Nolan. Love Actually (2003) – Christmas ensemble comedy.

– Christmas ensemble comedy. Molly’s Game (2017) – Jessica Chastain stars in this biopic on Molly Bloom who ran some of the most high-stakes poker games.

– Jessica Chastain stars in this biopic on Molly Bloom who ran some of the most high-stakes poker games. Monster-in-Law (2005) – Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda star in this rom-com.

– Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda star in this rom-com. New York Minute (2004) – Family comedy movie about two teenage twins heading to Manhatten bunking off from school.

– Family comedy movie about two teenage twins heading to Manhatten bunking off from school. Oddbods (Season 3) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Pedro el escamoso (Season 1) – Colombian telenovela series with over 300 episodes.

– Colombian telenovela series with over 300 episodes. Polly Pocket (Season 5) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Rumor Has It… (2005) – Jennifer Aniston and Mark Ruffalo star in this rom-com.

– Jennifer Aniston and Mark Ruffalo star in this rom-com. Puss in Boots (2011) – DreamWorks animated movie following Puss from the Shrek movies.

– DreamWorks animated movie following Puss from the Shrek movies. Rurouni Kenshin (2012) – Japanese action movie about a former assassin who has resolved to never kill again has his vow sorely tested.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) – Winner of 5 Oscars, this quintessential WW2 movie sees a group of soldiers seeking out a private to send him home.

– Winner of 5 Oscars, this quintessential WW2 movie sees a group of soldiers seeking out a private to send him home. Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010) – Shrek is experiencing a mid-life crisis in this epic final installment of Shrek.

– Shrek is experiencing a mid-life crisis in this epic final installment of Shrek. Sherlock Holmes (2009) – Guy Ritchie directs the first Sherlock Holmes movie starring Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr.

– Guy Ritchie directs the first Sherlock Holmes movie starring Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) – Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law stars in the second major live-action Sherlock Holmes movie from WB directed by Guy Ritchie.

– Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law stars in the second major live-action Sherlock Holmes movie from WB directed by Guy Ritchie. Something’s Gotta Give (2003) – Nancy Meyers writes and directs this rom-com starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton.

– Nancy Meyers writes and directs this rom-com starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton. The Blind Side (2009) – Oscar-winning sports biopic directed by John Lee Hancock telling the story of Michael Oher. Sandra Bullock stars.

– Oscar-winning sports biopic directed by John Lee Hancock telling the story of Michael Oher. Sandra Bullock stars. The Bubble (2022) N – Comedy directed by Judd Apatow about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

The Last Bus (Season 1) N – Sci-fi road trip adventure telling the story of a group of mismatched school kids banding together to face a fearsome new machine intelligence.

– Sci-fi road trip adventure telling the story of a group of mismatched school kids banding together to face a fearsome new machine intelligence. The Nut Job (2013) – Animated movie.

The Rental (2020) – Horror mystery from IFC Films. About two couples renting a vacation home for a weekend getaway. Stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Shiela Vand, and Jeremy Allen White.

– Horror mystery from IFC Films. About two couples renting a vacation home for a weekend getaway. Stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Shiela Vand, and Jeremy Allen White. The Ring (2002) – Horror starring Naomi Watts.

– Horror starring Naomi Watts. Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning (2012) – Set on an alternative Earth, Superheroes are celebrities and a high rating TV show rates their achievements, awarding them points until an annual King of Heroes is crowned.

– Set on an alternative Earth, Superheroes are celebrities and a high rating TV show rates their achievements, awarding them points until an annual King of Heroes is crowned. Tiger & Bunny: The Rising (2014) – Anime movie picking up after the events of the Maverick incident.

– Anime movie picking up after the events of the Maverick incident. Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (2022) – Indonesian action movie.

– Indonesian action movie. We The Animals (2018) – Award-winning drama movie.

– Award-winning drama movie. Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1) – South Korean comedy sitcom.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 4th

Better Call Saul (Season 5) – After two years of waiting, we’ll get to see the latest season of Better Call Saul ahead of the final season airing in late April on AMC.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 5th

Black Dog: Being A Teacher (Season 1) – tvN K-Drama about a temporary teacher settling into her new job.

– tvN K-Drama about a temporary teacher settling into her new job. Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (2022) N – Stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 6th

Dasvi (2022) – Family movie out of India. About a politician spending time at home studying for high school.

– Family movie out of India. About a politician spending time at home studying for high school. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) – Indian drama about a lawyer uncovering a criminal network and looks to take it down.

– Indian drama about a lawyer uncovering a criminal network and looks to take it down. Furioza (2022) N – Polish action and adventure movie about a policewoman making her ex-boyfriend an offer for his brother’s freedom.

– Polish action and adventure movie about a policewoman making her ex-boyfriend an offer for his brother’s freedom. Green Mothers Club (Season 1) N – jTBC K-drama.

– jTBC K-drama. Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story (Season 1) N – Docu-series looking into the children’s entertainer and the 450 sickening allegations of abuse against him.

– Docu-series looking into the children’s entertainer and the 450 sickening allegations of abuse against him. Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022) N – Stand-up special recorded in Rome.

– Stand-up special recorded in Rome. Pálpito (Season 1) N – A new Spanish language telenovela.

– A new Spanish language telenovela. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) N – The creators of Love is Blind brings us yet another reality series that sees six different couples approaching marriage put their relationships to the test.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 7th

Deck the Halls (2006) – Danny DeVito stars in this Christmas movie.

Queen of the South (Season 5) – The final season of the USA Network series about the drug empire setup by Teresa Mendoza.

– The final season of the USA Network series about the drug empire setup by Teresa Mendoza. Return to Space (Season 1) N – Following the release of Countdown last year, we’re back to watch Elon Musk and SpaceX heading to the International Space Station.

– Following the release of Countdown last year, we’re back to watch Elon Musk and SpaceX heading to the International Space Station. Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Season 1) N – South African docuseries about soccer hero Senzo Meyiwa.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 8th

Barbie It Takes Two (Season 1) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Dancing on Glass (2022) N – Spanish drama about a suicide, a jealous dance company, and an obsessive relationship. Starring María Pedraza.

– Spanish drama about a suicide, a jealous dance company, and an obsessive relationship. Starring María Pedraza. Dirty Lines (Season 1) N – Dutch mini-series set in 1980s Amsterdam where the first-ever erotic telephone numbers were set up.

– Dutch mini-series set in 1980s Amsterdam where the first-ever erotic telephone numbers were set up. Elite (Season 5) N – Spanish teen drama returns for another season and will also be returning for a sixth.

Green Eggs & Ham (Season 2) N – The second season of this animated series sees “Guy” and “Sam” venturing out on a road trip to save an endangered animal from a far-off zoo.

Metal Lords (2022) N – Comedy written by Game of Thrones’s D.B. Weiss about two kids starting a metal band.

– Comedy written by Game of Thrones’s D.B. Weiss about two kids starting a metal band. Tiger & Bunny (Season 2) N – First 13 episodes of the Japanese anime series.

– First 13 episodes of the Japanese anime series. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022) N – Korean spy thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 9th

My Liberation Notes (Season 1) N – Korean drama about three siblings seeking to break out of the day-to-day monotony of adulthood.

– Korean drama about three siblings seeking to break out of the day-to-day monotony of adulthood. Our Blues (Season 1) N – K-drama series coming to Netflix weekly. About multiple people who live and work on Jeju Island.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 10th

Nightcrawler (2014) – Din Gilroy directs this crime thriller that sees Jake Gyllenhaal plays a man who worms his way into the world of crime journalism.

The Call (2013) – Halle Berry stars in this thriller about a 911 operator working over the phone with an abducted teen to stop a serial killer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 12th

Hard Cell (Season 1) N – British comedian Catherine Tate will play multiple characters in this mockumentary series set in a prison.

– British comedian Catherine Tate will play multiple characters in this mockumentary series set in a prison. Jump Like a Witch (Season 1) – New episodes will release weekly of this Korean reality series.

– New episodes will release weekly of this Korean reality series. Married at First Sight (Season 10) – Dating reality series.

– Dating reality series. The Creature Cases (Season 1) N – From the creator of The Octonauts comes a new animated series following Sam Snow and Kit Casey solving mysteries.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 13th

Almost Happy (Season 2) N – Argentinian comedy series.

– Argentinian comedy series. Our Great National Parks (Season 1) N – Five-part nature docu-series narrated by Barack Obama.

Smother-in-Law (Season 1) N – Portuguese comedy sitcom.

– Portuguese comedy sitcom. The Taming of The Shrew (2022) N – Polish romantic comedy.

– Polish romantic comedy. Today We Fix the World (2022) N – Argentinian comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 14th

Ultraman (Season 2) N – Japanese sci-fi anime series returns for a long-anticipated second season (the first arrived back in April 2019).

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) N – A new courtroom drama series from David E. Kelley who is behind Big Little Lies and Melissa James Gibson who is behind House of Cards.

– A new courtroom drama series from David E. Kelley who is behind Big Little Lies and Melissa James Gibson who is behind House of Cards. Choose or Die (2022) N – Horror movie starring Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield.

– Horror movie starring Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield. Falling into your Smile (Season 1) – Chinese romantic series about an amateur gamer testing her skills after joining an all-male e-sports team.

– Chinese romantic series about an amateur gamer testing her skills after joining an all-male e-sports team. Heirs to the Land (Season 1) N – Spanish period drama based on a book.

– Spanish period drama based on a book. Lego: City (Multiple Seasons) – Animated series set in the weird and wacky world of Lego City. Featuring the voices of Marc Silk and Kate Harbour.

Mai: A Mother’s Rage (Season 1) N – Indian mystery crime series.

– Indian mystery crime series. One Piece Film Z (2012) – A former Marine stands in the way of the Straw Hat Pirates.

– A former Marine stands in the way of the Straw Hat Pirates. Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 16th

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 1-4) – Animated series in the LEGO Friends world.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) – Horror movie set in 1960s California. About a fake medium daughters attempt to communicate with her late father.

– Horror movie set in 1960s California. About a fake medium daughters attempt to communicate with her late father. The Man of God (2022) N – Nollywood movie.

– Nollywood movie. Van Helsing (Season 5) N – The final season of Syfy’s Van Helsing.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 18th

Cry Babies Magic Tears (Seasons) – Kids animated show also on YouTube.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 19th

Battle Kitty (Season 1) N – A new interactive series following Kitty and Orc as they battle monsters throughout Battle Island.

– A new interactive series following Kitty and Orc as they battle monsters throughout Battle Island. White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022) N – From Alison Klayman, this doc looks into the business that broke all the rules.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 20th

Russian Doll (Season 2) N – Long-awaited follow-up series to the time loop series starring Natasha Lyonne.

– Long-awaited follow-up series to the time loop series starring Natasha Lyonne. The Marked Heart (Season 1) N – Mexican mystery series about a man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization.

– Mexican mystery series about a man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization. The Turning Point (2022) N – Italian crime film.

– Italian crime film. Yakamoz S-245 / An Undersea Story (Season 1) N – Turkish drama about a group of marine explorers trying to survive.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 21st

All About Gila (2022) N – Stand-up comedy collection.

– Stand-up comedy collection. He’s Expecting (Season 1) N – Japanese comedy-drama from TV Tokyo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 22nd

Along for the Ride (2022) N – Romantic drama based on the novel by Sarah Dessen. Starring Emma Pasarow and Andie MacDowell. This has now moved to release in May 2022.

This has now moved to release in May 2022. Heartstopper (Season 1) N – Based on the book by Alice Oseman comes this British coming-of-age LGBTQ drama.

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event (2022) N – Oprah Winfrey and Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis chat in this new interview special.

– Oprah Winfrey and Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis chat in this new interview special. Selling Sunset (Season 5) N – A new season of the reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 25th

Big Eyes (2014) – Tim Burton directs this biopic on painter Margaret Keane. Starring Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 26th

David Spade: Nothing Personal (2022) N – Stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 27th

365 Days: This Day (2022) N – A sequel to the popular horny movie released in 2020.

– A sequel to the popular horny movie released in 2020. Bullsh*t The Game Show (Season 1) N – Howie Mandel presents this reality series where players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers – and persuading others that they are accurate.

– Howie Mandel presents this reality series where players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers – and persuading others that they are accurate. Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2) N – New episodes of the anime series.

– New episodes of the anime series. Kongsi Raya (2022) – Malaysian comedy-drama about a chef and food TV show producer falling in love.

Silverton Siege (2022) N -Action movie based on a true story of a bank held hostage after an anti-apartheid strike went wrong and the rebels were forced to take shelter there.

-Action movie based on a true story of a bank held hostage after an anti-apartheid strike went wrong and the rebels were forced to take shelter there. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022) N – Documentary from Emma Cooper looking into the death of the famed actress and model.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 28th

Bubble (2022) N – Japanese anime movie from director Tetsurô Araki.

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1) N – Animated kids series based on the Usagi Yojimbo comics.

– Animated kids series based on the Usagi Yojimbo comics. The Seven Lives of Lea (Season 1) N – French crime mystery series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 29th

A Farewell to Ozark (2022) N – A retrospective documentary looking back at the success of Ozark.

– A retrospective documentary looking back at the success of Ozark. Grace and Frankie (Season 7) N – The final batch of episodes that’ll make the comedy series Netflix’s longest-running series of all time.

– The final batch of episodes that’ll make the comedy series Netflix’s longest-running series of all time. Honeymoon with My Mother (2022) N – Spanish-language comedy.

– Spanish-language comedy. Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2) N – The final half of the final season of Ozark. It’s one of Netflix’s biggest shows to date and will no doubt be going out with a bang.

Rumspringa (2022) N – Brando Crawford writes and directs this new drama.

– Brando Crawford writes and directs this new drama. YOUTH v GOV (2020) – Documentary from Christi Cooper.

