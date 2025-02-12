Every Canceled Netflix Series in 2025 and Shows Confirmed To Be Ending (So Far)

A New Year is here, and cancelations have been quiet so far in 2025, but a few shows have been announced as being in the final stages. This is our big list of cancelations and shows confirmed to be ending that we’ll keep updated throughout the rest of the year.

This year, we’re shaking up our cancelation article as we will include the list of series ending with their next season. Many outlets seem to be unable to distinguish between a cancelation and a show being naturally or purposely brought to a close, but we think there’s a significant difference. As a result, we’ll be splitting up this page into two halves: cancelations and shows ending.

Over 20 series were confirmed or announced to be canceled in 2024. As a reminder, those included:

Bad Dinosaurs

Barbarians

Buying Beverly Hills

Buying London

Dead Boy Detectives

Erin & Aaron

Everything Now

Girls5eva

KAOS

My Dad The Bounty Hunter

Obliterated

Ratched

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

That 90s Show

That Girl Lay Lay

The Brothers Sun

Unstable

Of course, this list also doesn’t include projects shelved before they were released on Netflix. Several examples exist, the biggest of which, so far in 2025, is the documentary series on Prince. There’s also a large number of series currently awaiting renewals, which we covered at the beginning of the year. Titles like Heartstopper, Territory, Lupin, and Bodkin await official renewal. If you know anything – please get in touch!

Netflix Shows Canceled in 2025

Six Nations: Full Contact

Over the past few years, we’ve seen a surge in new sports documentaries covering a variety of popular sports worldwide. Some have found larger audiences than others, with many aiming to follow in the footsteps of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which spurred significant investment in the genre.

Netflix’s tennis docu-series was the first to be canceled, and at an event ahead of the launch of Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2, it was confirmed that there are no plans for a third season of the rugby documentary covering the Six Nations tournament.

Shows Announced To Be Ending With Final Seasons

The Sandman (Season 2)

Many saw it coming, but on a late Friday night, Netflix confirmed that the forthcoming second season of The Sandman, based on the beloved DC comics, will be its last. It’s due out sometime in 2025 after having wrapped filming last year.

There’s a bit of contention about whether this counts as a cancelation or a final season. Of course, the announcement of it being the final season comes under a massive cloud cast over by allegations pointed towards the comic writer and executive producer of the series, Neil Gaiman. That said, it became clear that last summer, Netflix had been planning to conclude the show with some of the scenes being shot as end-game scenes from the comics. Those episodes weren’t written overnight, meaning it’s been long planned for The Sandman to end. It’s an uncomfortable position to try to defend a show being ended graciously rather than canceled under the circumstances. Still, the actions of one individual shouldn’t discount the work done by the hundreds working on this fantastic series.

The Believers (Season 2)

We’ve known for some time that the Thai drama series The Believers is set to return for a second season, but as part of their Next on Netflix 2025 showcase, Netflix added that the series would be returning for “one last season.” Seeing the return of Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Pachara Chirathivat, and Achiraya Nitibhon, the final season follows three ambitious entrepreneurs hoping to find a way to escape the grip of powerful underworld figures before there is no turning back.

The Empress (Season 3)

It became pretty clear with the viewing figures that The Empress would be returning, but it came as a slight surprise that Netflix confirmed that the third season would be its last. Netflix’s Vice President of Content at DACH said upon the final season confirmation, “The audience has followed Empress Elisabeth’s life through happy, exciting and dramatic times in the last two seasons. How wonderful that we can continue telling this story in a third season, with the wonderful team in front of and behind the camera and with Sommerhaus as our production partner.”

Previously announced to be ending with their final seasons:

3 Body Problem (Season 3)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 3)

Blood of Zeus (Season 3) – Ending in Summer 2025

Cobra Kai (Season 6) – Ending in February 2025

Heartbreak High (Season 3) – Ending in 2025

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 4) – Ending in April 2025

Outer Banks (Season 6) – Ending in 2026

Squid Game (Season 3) – Ending in June 2025

Stranger Things (Season 5) – Ending in 2025

The Upshaws (Part 6)

The Witcher (Season 6) – Ending in 2026

Valeria (Season 4) – Ending in February 2025

You (Season 4) – Ending in April 2025

What show are you disappointed has been canceled or is ending so far in 2025? Let us know in the comments.