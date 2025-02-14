‘Surviving Summer’ Canceled: Won’t Return for Season 3 at Netflix

It’s two seasons and done for Netflix’s Aussie surfing teen drama Surviving Summer. What’s on Netflix has confirmed there are no additional plans for a third season after fans were sent into a frenzy following a TikTok reply from one of the actresses attached to the show.

First premiering in June 2022 with a follow-up second season in September of 2023, the series followed American Summer Torres, who is sent to live with family friends over one summer in Victoria, Australia. While initially daunting, she soon adapts and falls in love with the people and the town, and most importantly, with surfing.

Josh Mapleston, Gemma Crofts, and Joanna Werner created the series, which features Kai Lewins, Sky Katz, Lilliana Bowrey, Savannah La Rain, João Gabriel Marinho, and Adrienne Pickering in the cast.

Season 2 ended on a high note for the series, although there were some open threads when it came to stories that needed to be wrapped up with many wanting to know where Summer and Bax ended up.

The series has picked up a small but notable fanbase around the world, who have been clamoring for an answer as to whether the show is coming back—sadly, it’s not.

Actress and keen surfer Liliana Bowrey has been inundated with requests to know more information about a third season of Surviving Summer across her social media in recent months, begging for crumbs of information. In a video posted in December, the actress responded to one such fan who asked, “When is Surviving Summer season 3 coming out !!” to which Bowrey responded, “There isn’t one!! ”

That’s backed up by another comment by the actress on YouTube responding to a question about season 3 saying, “Unfortunately, no season 3 for Surviving Summer.”

Several months prior to that interaction, Kai Lewins spoke to Lilliana Bworey in a YouTube Q&A, answering a mix of fan-submitted questions, covering everything from their experiences filming Surviving Summer to behind-the-scenes moments, cast dynamics, and even some funny mishaps.

The final last question was, you guessed it, “Is there going to be a season 3?” to which the pair look into the camera, and the video cuts to black.

The top 10 stats for the series show a notable decline in viewership from season 1 and season 2, with season 2 debuting with 2.1M views (down from 4.6M for the first season).

Are you disappointed that Surviving Summer won’t be coming back for a third season? Let us know in the comments down below.