‘Castlevania Nocturne’ Season 2 Confirms Exact January 2025 Netflix Release With Trailer and First Looks

Castlevania Nocturne, the next chapter in the Belmont clan’s fight against the forces of evil, had a fantastic first season on Netflix. Since its renewal was announced, fans have eagerly awaited the second season’s release. The wait is almost over, as Netflix announced at Geeked Week that Castlevania season 2 is coming to the streaming service in January 2025.

After four seasons and 32 episodes, the first Castlevania animated series came to an end in 2021. Much to the fan’s delight, it didn’t take long to learn that a sequel series, set 300 years after the events of Castlevania was in development, which would follow the exploits of Trevor Belmont’s descendant Richter.

After a relatively short two-year wait, fans have been rewarded for their patience with the excellent Castlevania: Nocturne, written and created by Clive Bradley. Bradley shares the responsibility as a showrunner with Kevin Kolde. Powerhouse Animation returned to animate the series.

In its 37-year history, the Castlevania franchise has amassed a total of 29 video games and has included some of the most iconic heroes and villains in video game history, mainly Dracula, and several members of the vampire-hunting Belmont clan, such as Simon, Richter, and Trevor.

When Will Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 Release on Netflix?

At Netflix’s Geeked Week event, Netflix revealed that the highly anticipated second season of Castlevania: Nocturne is coming in January 2025 with an exact release date announced in December for January 16th, 2025.

Sam Deats & Adam Deats return to direct the second season with writers this season including Clive Bradley, Testament, Temi Oh, and Zodwa Nyoni.

What can we expect from a second season of Castlevania: Nocturne?

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Let’s begin with the official synopsis before diving into our expectations:

“Now joined by the legendary Alucard, Richter Belmont and his band of vampire hunters are in a desperate race against time. Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror.”

Alucard joins the fight

Not one to miss the action, Alucard, the Dhampire son of the legendary Dracula has entered the fray against Erzsebet. He immediately removed Dralta from the fight, ridding Erzsebet of one of her most powerful, and loyal vampires.

Alucard aided Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades in bringing down his father Dracula. He has also heavily hinted that for the past 300 years, he has been hunting down vampires, killing thousands of them.

While the balance of power remains strong in favor of Erzsebet, with Alucard joining the revolutionary forces his skill and power are exactly what they need in order to defeat the Vampire Messiah.

Tera replaces Drolta

In order to save Maria from becoming a vampire, Tera gave up her own life to be sired as Erzsebet’s new vampire spawn. However, unknown to Erzsebet, she has just lost one of her most powerful vampires, Dralta, who was easily disposed of by Alucard.

With Dralta dead, a position as Erzsebet’s right hand is open, and Tera is perfectly placed to take it. Even though Tera is a newborn vampire, thanks to her powers as a witch she has a vast amount of potential to be an exceptionally powerful vampire. If her magical powers are amplified by her new vampire form then Richter, and the revolutionaries have a new formidable foe to contend with.

Richter’s magical power grows

Thanks to watching his mother die at the hands of Olrox as a young boy, the trauma of this event led to Richter being unable to use magic. Despite this handicap, he has proven his skill at eliminating vampires through hand-to-hand combat.

However, the re-emergence of Olrox sent Richter into a state of panic, where he would flee and in a twist of fate run into his estranged grandfather Jaste Belmont. After learning of Jaste’s traumatic past which led to his grandfather losing the ability to use magic, they were ambushed by vampires where he learns that the lives of Tera and Maria are in danger. His latent magical ability would reignite in a furious inferno, disposing of the ambushers before returning to aid his friends.

Richter is proving he can live up to the Belmont name, however, he is still not strong enough to go toe-to-toe with vampires as powerful as Erzsebet, Olrox, or Dralta. As the descendant of Trevor and Sypha, Richter his potential as a vampire hunter is boundless. But, in order to become one of the strongest in the history of the Belmont clan he will need to master magic.

Returning to Jaste for some magical training could be on the cards.

Edouard to lead a night creature rebellion?

Despite being made into a night creature, Edouard still has a hold of his soul and hasn’t turned evil. His angelic voice haunts the corridors lurking underneath the church, and it has even taken hold of his night-creature brethren.

Having escaped his cell, it’s unclear what is next for the night creature. The last we saw of him was with Anette, who had failed in her attempt to send the forge responsible for creating night creatures back to hell.

If Edouard can take control of the forge, and replace Abbot as the forge master, then we may see another extremely powerful ally join the fray against Erzsebet.

Maria’s potential to flourish?

Despite her age, Maria is an exceptionally powerful witch and is most well-versed in summoning. Compared to the magic she displayed at the start of the season to battle against Erzsebet’s forces, Maria is already displaying a rapid amount of growth in her magical powers.

With her mother taken by Erzsebet, and her father a puppet of the vampire queen, she will need to lean heavily on Richter and Annette for emotional support. But, as Maria begins to tap further and further into her magical powers she has all the making of becoming an incredibly powerful witch. What this means for her summons remains unclear, but before long we expect her to have the ability to summon even more exceptionally powerful creatures to aid in the fight against

Annette to become stronger?

Annette’s magic is deep-rooted in her connection to her ancestors, however, she wasn’t strong enough to send the night creature forge back to hell. If she communes with her mother, and her ancestors again, she may find the answers she seeks to become even stronger.

We expect a significant power buff for her if she is to contend with the power of Erzsebet’s forces.

Which cast members can we expect to see in Castlevania: Nocturne season 2?

We expect most of the cast to reprise their roles in season 2;

Edward Bluemel as Richter Belmont

as Richter Belmont Pixie Davis as Maria Renard

as Maria Renard Nastassja Kinski as Tera

as Tera Thuso Mbedu as Annette

as Annette Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard

as Edouard James Callis as Alucard

as Alucard Richard Dormer as Abbot

as Abbot Aaron Neil as Mizrak

as Mizrak Franka Potente as Erzsebet Báthory

At the time of writing, no new cast members have been confirmed for Castlevania: Nocturne.

