‘Cobra Kai’ Final Season Episode Titles and Runtimes Revealed

We’re just over two days from the five final episodes of Cobra Kai, which make up season 6, part 3 dropping onto Netflix. All the marketing has nearly been rolled out, with the trailer dropping last week. What about the runtime and episode titles for season 6 I hear you cry? We’ve got you covered.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Cobra Kai is coming to a grand end with its sixth season that’s been released into three parts with parts 1 and 2 now streaming and the final season dropping on February 13th globally.

As a reminder, the official synopsis for the final batch of episodes are:

“After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

As for runtimes and episode titles:

Episode 11 – Into The Fire – 39 minutes Written by Joe Piarulli & Luan Thomas

Episode 12 – Rattled – 39 minutes Written by Ashley Darnall & Kyle Civale

Episode 13 – Skeletons – 39 minutes Written by Chris Rafferty

Episode 14 – Strike Last – 47 minutes Written by Bob Dearden

Episode 15 (Series Finale) – Ex-Degenerate – 49 minutes Written by: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg



That runtime totals up to 213 minutes or just shy of four hours.

What do each of the new titles mean? Some seem pretty self-explanatory, with most suggesting a big build-up. We’re most interested in Skeletons, given that it may be a reference to past secrets, like “skeletons in the closet,” suggesting we might be exploring previous characters’ troubled histories. Jackie Talks Nerdy also pointed out that Johnny and his crew were dressed up as skeletons in the first movie.

Strike Last is a mix-up of the “Strike First, Strike Hard” motto we’ve had throughout the series for Cobra Kai.

You may recall we reported on the series finale being Ex-Degenerate quite a while ago. In fact, it was one of the first episode titles we even got for the series. We suspect that’s strongly aimed at Johnny Lawrence, who has been labeled Degenerate multiple times throughout the movies and series. He’s been through quite the journey with Cobra Kai suggesting that we’ve now gotten to the point of full redemption.

Netflix has also been releasing sneak peeks, and you can find a bunch of interviews going up this week from various outlets, too. Sadly, this time around, Netflix has not responded to our request for interviews and screeners. We particularly enjoyed Kim Taylor-Foster’s interview with the showrunners on Yahoo, who revealed that William Zabka brought the entire cast to tears on the final day on set. “Billy [Zabka, who plays Johnny] gave a really wonderful, heartfelt speech at the very end there, and that’s when Josh finally broke down,” adding, “But, you know, it was a love fest. This was a real family-feeling set – not just the actors on the show, but the crew. Many of them had been working on the show since the very beginning. So it was fun in those final episodes to sometimes put some of the crew members on camera and, you know, a lot of hugs and a lot of tears [ensued].”

The first eight minutes are now streaming on Netflix TUDUM (after being leaked a few weeks ago), and you can find an extra sneak peek here:

Also, as just a word of caution, there are plenty of season leaks and finale details floating around social media at the moment. If you want to go in completely cold, we’d recommend avoiding those platforms for the next few days.

Are you excited about the final season of Cobra Kai hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.