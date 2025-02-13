‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Finale Ending Explained

Cobra Kai may never die, but sadly, we are saying goodbye to Cobra Kai after 6 seasons, 65 episodes, dozens of fights, and the end of one of the most iconic rivalries in film and television. Here’s how Cobra Kai wrapped up the final season as we say goodbye to Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai continues The Karate Kid story. It picks up the rivalry of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence 34 years after their fateful showdown at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament as Johnny revives the infamous Cobra Kai dojo. Starting life as a YouTube Original, where it became an instant hit, the series moved to Netflix after the second season. It has since been one of the most popular continuations on the platform, amassing millions of fans worldwide.

We’re sad to say goodbye to Cobra Kai, but here’s how the series ended on Netflix!

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Please Note: The upcoming Karate Kid film Karate Kid Legends is separate from Cobra Kai, and there was no reference to the film in the Cobra Kai finale.

Johnny, Loser No More

Up to this point, Johnny Lawrence’s life was dictated by his defeat at the hands of Daniel LaRusso at the 1984 All Valley. But Johnny overcame the odds and followed in his student’s footsteps by defeating Sensei Wolf of the Iron Dragons to crown Cobra Kai as the winner of the Sekai Taikai.

Despite taking the long way around to achieve it, Johnny has finally fulfilled his destiny to become a karate world champion and is taking the first step of the rest of his life with his new wife Carmen, their daughter Laura, and the grand reopening of the Cobra Kai dojo.

RIP Kreese

Beholden to the teachings of Master Kim, Jon Kreese led his life like it was his own personal war on the world. However, all of that changed with the death of Kwon. Kreese had failed his two brightest students, Johnny and Kwon; the former he abandoned, and the latter he set on a path of destruction that ultimately resulted in his death.

After leaving Korea to support Tory in the finals of the Sekai Taikai, he watched his former student win from the shadows. He also apologized to Johnny for the way he abandoned him all those years ago.

However, after witnessing Terry Silver talking with Johnny and his family, Kreese had one last battle in him. Finding a way onto Silver’s yacht, Kreese stopped Dennis De Guzman from carrying out Silver’s orders to harm Johnny’s family, and one explosive final confrontation with Silver led to both of their deaths after Kreese used his cigar to ignite the fuel on the yacht.

A future for Tory and Robbie

Thanks to their upbringing and some poor personal choices in high school, Tory and Robbie’s futures looked bleak. Winning the Sekai Taikai felt like the pair’s last shot at achieving something significant before leaving school. However, with the world watching their efforts during the finals, the pair were rewarded for their hard work and offered a new career in karate by Icon Branding, a firm that works alongside athletes, providing marketing and branding opportunities.

This will allow both of them to have a future outside of school and will also provide Tory with everything she needs to take care of her little brother.

Miguel and Sam, the best of Cobra Kai and Miyagi Do

Cobra Kai started with Johnny and Miguel, so it was only fitting that Johnny’s stepson and star pupil stepped up to the challenge and defeated Axel of the Iron Dragons to become the boy’s Sekai Taikai champion. Despite losing his way occasionally, Miguel has been a shining light of the good that can come from Cobra Kai’s teachings. Certainly a deserved champion.

Meanwhile, Sam, due to fight Tory in the semi-finals of the Sekai Taikai, elected to stand aside instead of fighting her former enemy turned friend. Without realizing it, Sam was putting one of the most important lessons of Mr. Miyagi’s teachings into action: learning how to fight so that you don’t have to fight. Naturally, Daniel was proud of his daughter’s decision not to fight.

Before saying goodbye as they separate for college, Miguel is off to Okinawa to help Sam settle in, but he will be going to college at Stanford. While the pair will be separated for now, if Cobra Kai has taught us anything, it’s that fate will find a way to bring Miguel and Sam back together.

The Binary Bros!

Dimitri and Eli showcased their tech skills and creativity by developing an advanced VR program to help Robbie prepare for his showdown with Axel. The pair is now back to being best friends and will attend Caltech together.

Daniel and Mr. Miyagi

Since learning more about Mr. Miyagi’s mysterious past, Daniel was frustrated that his former sensei had kept some dark secrets from him. In particular, how he had brutally beaten a man and stolen a necklace.

However, the truth was revealed by Daniel’s mother, Lucille, who had given the necklace in question many years ago to give to Sam when the “time is right.” It belonged to Mr. Miyagi’s mother and was given to him by his father when he fled from Okinawa to sell in America in case he was desperate for money. Miyagi never sold the necklace and gave it to his wife, Yukio, but the internment camp guard stole it after Yukio passed away during childbirth. Daniel then realized his sensei had done what was necessary to retrieve the necklace. This gave Daniel some much-needed closure, and once again, Daniel was able to find balance.

Old Rivals & New Friends

While Daniel had moved on with his life after the events of The Karate Kid 3, Johnny had let his defeat at the hands of Daniel at the All Valley and his abandonment by Kreese dictate his life. With a rivalry spanning over three decades, naturally, it would take six seasons for the pair to put their pasts behind them, settle their differences, and become friends.

It took a long time, a lot of fights, and a lot of friction, but both senseis are far more open-minded to each other’s karate teachings, embracing elements of Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do into their fighting styles.

Chozen x Kim Da Eun

After perfecting the deadliest move taught by her grandfather, Kim Da Eun replaced him as the head of the Korean Cobra Kai dojo by using it against him. Instead of seeking glory in the Sekai Taikai, Kim Da Eun has chosen a new path for her dojo. Arguably, one less cruel and less violent than she was raised.

As for Chozen, he has left the valley and moved to South Korea to reunite with Kim Da Eun.

Cobra Kai Never Dies

Thanks to Cobra Kai’s clean sweep at the Sekai Taikai, it is officially recognized as the “World’s Best Dojo.” Its popularity surge has become so great that the dojo is already expanding into a new location to accommodate new members! Ironically, while Kreese’s vision for Cobra Kai is different from Johnny’s, the dream of expanding the dojo and becoming world-renowned has finally been recognized.

The future of karate in the Valley is bright.

