‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 3 Coming to Netflix in February 2025 & What to Expect

A blood-curdling ending has seen disaster at the Sekai Taikai, which may have resulted in the death of a competitor! Will the tournament be called off? Or will Miyagi-Do be able to have its climactic showdown with Cobra Kai or the Iron Dragons in the final? We’ll find out in February 2025!

After two seasons as a YouTube original, Cobra Kai moved to Netflix, where the series soared in popularity. This introduced a brand new generation of fans to The Karate Kid franchise. Cobra Kai, which takes place 34 years after the events of the original Karate Kid movie, continues the long-standing rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.

When is Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 coming to Netflix?

Part 3 of the final season of Cobra Kai is coming to Netflix on February 13th, 2025. You may recall we hinted at a February ’25 release in July 2024, when we covered the upcoming three-part release schedule. A small leak in the Media Center seemed to confirm, at the very least, that Netflix was eyeing the date, but they removed it. Now, we’ve got official confirmation courtesy of a screen at the end of episode 10 confirming our final trip to the dojo.

What can we expect from the finale of Cobra Kai?

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

After an intense start to the Sekai Taikai, which saw Miyagi-Do fail as a team and almost be eliminated from the tournament, they were able to rally and finish strong, resulting in captains Robbie and Sam earning their place in the Semi-Finals.

The Semi-Finals started with dominant performances from Zara of the Iron Dragons and Kwon Jae Sung of Cobra Kai. However, during Robbie’s match with Axel of the Iron Dragons, the captain of the disqualified Russian team, Tiger Strike, attacked Gunther Braun, the head of the committee, which resulted in an all-out brawl. With no one to calm the situation down, this resulted in several fights, but none of the Miyagi-Do fighters were injured in the brawl. However, Kreese, determined to avenge Terry Silver, dropped his eunjangdo (a small Korean knife) during the chaos. His student Kwon picked up the eunjangdo and attempted to use it on Axel. However, Axel’s overwhelming defense resulted in Kwon falling on the blade. Anyone watching the livestream received a full view of the brawl and the disaster that may have killed Kown. After coming to his senses from being knocked out, Gunther called for the feed to be cut.

Is Kwon dead?

Given that Kwon was unresponsive after Daniel rolled him over, which revealed he had stabbed himself with the eunjangdo, we’d say it’s a safe bet that the young competitor has tragically passed away.

Will the Sekai Takai be canceled?

During the mass brawl, the tournament’s live feed was still ongoing. If the Sekai Takai wasn’t viral before, it is now. However, with Kwon’s passing, will the organizers cancel the Sekai Takai? Something tells us the Sekai Takai will continue despite the tragedy of a competitor’s death. What’s more likely is the organisers will begin a witch hunt for the owner of the eunjangdo, so it will be up to Kreese to come clean that he brought the weapon to the tournament. However, we’d also expect Kreese to throw Kwon under the bus and claim that the blade was stolen from him.

Who will fight in the male final?

Kwon was meant to fight in the final of the Sekai Takai and face the winner, either Axel or Robbie. However, his death opens up a few different scenarios.

Robbie vs Axel is switched from a Semi-Final to the Final. The organizers offer a place in the final to the male competitors of the qualifying teams, who must compete in a battle royale for their spot in the final. We’d expect Miguel to win this. Diego Aguilar proceeds to the final despite his loss to Kwon.

Sam vs Tory

Sam and Tory have yet to fight in the semi-final of the Sekai Takai. Everyone would have hoped to have seen the long-standing rivals clash in the final, in a winner-takes-all match. However, the winner will move on to the final, where they will take on Zara of the Iron Dragons.

Who will win the Sekai Takai?

The ultimate question everyone can’t wait to be answered. With Robbie and Samantha still left to compete, it would be poetic to see the children of the long-standing rivals, Johnny and Daniel, win the Sekai Takai. But Tory still has everything to fight for. Not to mention, there is the question of who takes Kwon’s place in the men’s final.

From a fan’s perspective, the story of Cobra Kai started with Johnny and Miguel, so it would be incredible to see Miguel overcome the odds to win the Sekai Takai.

Mr. Miyagi’s past?

Daniel, intrigued by the past of his former sensei and friend, is often distracted when he learns of Mr. Miyagi’s past. He was disturbed to learn that Miyagi’s match in the Sekai Takai resulted in the death of his competitor, which likely led to his sensei’s insistence on defensive in combat by the time they met in the 80s.

It’s unclear if there is enough time to divulge further into Mr. Miyagi’s past, but this might set up part of the storyline for Daniel in the upcoming Karate Kid movie, in which Ralph Macchio will star alongside Jackie Chan.

Are you excited for the finale of Cobra Kai? Let us know in the comments below!