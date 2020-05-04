What's on Netflix > Netflix News > Cursed Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Cursed Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

by @JRobinsonWoN on May 4, 2020, 11:45 am EST

Cursed – Copyright. Netflix

Netflix has made its intentions clear that they want to create epic fantasy-dramas that can be loved by subscribers worldwide. Not only do we have The Witcher to look forward to in December 2019 but looking further ahead in 2020 is the arrival of Cursed.

Cursed is an upcoming Netflix Original series based on the illustrated YA novel of the same name Tom Wheeler. Illustrations were drawn by Frank Miller. Both serve as the writers of the series and will also serve as executive producers. Directing duties have been split amongst three directors, Jon East (Killing Eve), Zetna Fuentes (One Life to Live), Daniel Netthiem (The Hunter).

What is the plot of Cursed?

Told through the eyes of Nimue, a young rebellious teenage heroine whose destiny lies in helping Arthur, a young mercenary to ascend to the throne of Camelot. After the death of her mother, Nimue enlists the help Arthur on her quest to deliver an ancient and powerful sword to Merlin the Wizard.

Who is in the cast of Cursed?

Confirmed cast members with roles are as follows:

RoleCast MemberWhere Have I Seen Heard Them Before?
NimueKatherine LangfordLove, Simon | 13 Reasons Why | Knives Out
King ArthurDevon TurellBarry | Ophelia | The Professor
MerlinGustaf SkarsgardVikings | Westworld | The Way Back
Rugen The Leper KingÓlafur Darri ÓlafssonMurder Mystery | Trapped | The Meg
Cumber the Ice KingJóhannes Haukur JóhannessonAlpha | Atomic Blonde | Game of Thrones
Red SpearBella DayneTroy: Fall of a City | Sex, Guaranteed | Plebs
Bu’LufPerry FitzpatrickThis Is England ’86 | All the Devil’s Men | Weekender
GawainMatt StokoeBodyguard | Jamestown | Misfits
IsmaNatasha CulzacMen in Black: International | The Strangers |
JosseTobi King BakareTemple
YevaOlwen FouéréThe Survivalist | Mandy | This Must Be the Place
DrunaJennifer SaayengSummer of Rockets | Vera | Emerald City

Cast Members with unconfirmed roles are as follows:

RoleCast MemberWhere Have I Seen Heard Them Before?
TBASebastian ArmestoHarlots | Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides | Marie Antoinette
TBAShalom Brune-FranklinThe State | Bad Mothers | Our Girl
TBAEmily CoatesFlack | Warren | Ackley Bridge
TBABilly JenkinsThe Crown | Holmes & Watson | Humans
TBAPeter MullenOzark | Tyrannosaur | The Magdalene Sisters
TBALily NewmarkPin Cushion | Juliet, Naked | Sex Education
TBADaniel SharmanImmortals | The Collection | Teen Wolf
TBACatherine WalkerA Dark Song | Leap Year | Patrick’s Day
TBAAdaku OnonogboJessica Jones | Dietland | Shankman’s
Latest Casting News

So Cursed is based on a comic book?

It’s an Illustrated YA Novel and not a comic book. Frank Miller and author Tom Wheeler collaborated on the project together to tell the story of King Arthur from the point of view of the Lady of the Lake.

The comic is scheduled to be released on October 1st, 2019. The second image was meant to be the first cover but this has now been changed to orange cover on the left below.

Has Netflix released any stills or images for Cursed?

Netflix hasn’t released many images for Cursed but there are plenty of leaked photos taken on set.

Where is production up to?

Filming had concluded by the end of September 2019, and had been ongoing since March 2019.

Multiple locations were used throughout filming, including  Frensham Little Pond in Frensham, Albury Park in Surrey, Bradford-on-Avon, and Clearwell Caves in the Forest of Dean.

The series has been in a lengthy post-production process, but with the release date expected to drop sometime in the Spring, it should be in the final stages now. We’re expecting to see some promotional material drop soon.

How many episodes will Cursed debut?

It has been confirmed that Cursed will air ten episodes for the first season. This is the typical amount of episodes Netflix orders for Originals.

What are the episode run times?

There’s no confirmation on the run times for episodes of Cursed. It’s a safe bet each episode will be roughly fifty to sixty minutes long.

Episode titles

The episode titles for Cursed have been revealed, we now also know which order the episodes are being released in:

EpisodeTitleWritten By
1AloneJanet Lin
2Bring Us in Good AleTom Wheeler
3CursedTom Wheeler
4Festa and MoreliWilliam Wheeler
5NimueTom Wheeler
6PoisonsTom Wheeler
7Queen of the FeyRobbie Thompson
8The JoiningLeila Gerstein
9The Red LakeRachel Shukert
10The SacrificeTom Wheeler

 

When is the Netflix release date for Cursed?

At the time of writing Netflix hasn’t officially announced when Cursed will be arriving. There are conflicting opinions online as to when the series will land. Between a 2019 or 2020 release date, we believe it will be the latter. This is because The Witcher is being released in 2019 so it’s unlikely Netflix will release a similar series within weeks of each other.

The illustrated YA novel Cursed will be released in October and if anyone is to pre-order a copy online you’ll find that the series has been quoted by online suppliers to be released in Spring 2020.

Cursed is available for pre-order on Amazon and various online stores

Will Cursed be available to stream in my region?

Cursed is a full Netflix Original, therefore, all regions with access to Netflix will receive the series.

What time will Cursed be available to stream?

All of Netflix’s latest titles are released at midnight Pacific Standard Time. This means that depending on where you are in the world will depend on whether or not new titles arrive in the morning or late in the evening.

If you live in the United Kingdom titles will arrive at 08:00 am whereas in New Zealand new titles drop at 20:00 pm or 21:00 pm depending on the time of year.

The following timetable is a guide for release times around the world:

Time ZoneTime available to stream
Pacific Standard Time12:00 AM
Mountain Standard Time1:00 AM
Central Standard Time2:00 AM
Eastern Standard Time3:00 AM
Greenwich Mean Time8:00 AM
Central European Time9:00 AM
Eastern European Time10:00 AM
India Standard Time13:30 PM
Japan Standard Time17:00 PM
Australian Eastern Time19:00 PM
New Zealand Day Light Time21:00 PM

Are you looking forward to the release of Cursed? Let us know in the comments below!

