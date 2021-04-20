‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

Jamie Foxx’s new comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! arrived on Netflix recently, and already millions of subscribers from around the world have tuned in to stream. Netflix has yet to renew the series for a second season, but there are positive signs that Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! will make a return soon.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is a Netflix Original sitcom series created by Jamie Foxx and Jim Patterson. While not the first Original starring Foxx, it is the first Original series that the academy award-winning actor has starred in. The early years of Foxx’s television career were mostly comedy having starred in In Living Color, guest appearances in 3rd Rock from the Sun, not to mention creating, starring, and producing his own series in The Jamie Foxx Show.

Single father and owner of a successful cosmetics brand, Brian Dixon, receives a crash course in parenthood when his teenage daughter Sasha moves in with him.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 20/04/2021)

At the time of writing Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! has only been available to stream for a little under a week, which means it’s typically too early for Netflix to announce the future of an Original.

There are already early signs that Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! will receive a renewal from Netflix, but there are also factors to suggest it could be a one and done for the sitcom.

Early signs that we could see the series be renewed is the immediate impact it has had on the top ten lists around the world, in particular, the USA. After only one day on Netflix, the sitcom made it to number one on the top ten list for TV series, which proves just how much of a draw Jamie Foxx has been a draw for the series.

At the time of writing Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! has made it into the top ten lists of 39 different regions.

It’s also surprising to see a sitcom arrive with only eight episodes, which suggests more are on the way and have likely already been filmed.

Why the series may not be renewed

The reason to suggest that Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! won’t be renewed is how poorly received the sitcom has been. With a rating of only 4.1 on IMDb, and a very low 18% on rotten tomatoes (audience score 50%), it suffices to say audiences have been left than impressed.

We’ve seen in the past that Netflix will sometimes overlook a series critical reception and instead favor the viewing figures. With the sitcom already watched by millions of subscribers from across the world suggests a renewal is likely.

Which cast members can we expect to see return for season 2?

We can expect to see the following cast members make a return for a second season of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!:

Jamie Foxx – Brian Dixon

Kyla-Drew – Sasha Dixon

Porscha Coleman – Chelsea Dixon

Jonathan Kite – Johnny Williams

David Alan Grier – Pops Dixon

Valente Rodriguez – Manny

Heather Hemmens – Stacy Collins

Miracle Reigns – Zia

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Season 2 Netflix Release Date

As we alluded to above, it’s highly unusual for any sitcom to arrive with only a handful of episodes, which may suggest there are more on the way soon.

If we are right, and more episodes are on the way we could see them arrive by the end of the year. Now if the series needs its renewal before more episodes are produced then we aren’t expecting to see season 2 land until 2022.

Would you like to see a second season of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!