‘Borgen’ Season 4 Netflix Revival: Everything We Know So Far

We previously learned in 2020 that Netflix, in a partnership with Danish network DR, would revive the world-famous political drama, Borgen, for a fourth season. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Borgen season 4, including the full cast list, plot, future trailers, and the 2022 Netflix release date.

Borgen is a Danish political-drama series created by Adam Price, and previously aired on the Danish television network DR1. The series is highly regarded as one of the best Danish dramas, and upon its release on Netflix in September 2020, it became an instant hit with subscribers around the world.

Who are the returning cast members of Borgen?

There are many members of the original cast returning to reprise their roles from the series original run:

Cast Member Role Sidse Babett Knudsen Birgitte Nyborg Birgitte Hjort Sørensen Katrine Fønsmark Søren Malling Torben Friis Signe Egholm Olsen Anne Sophie Lindenkrone Mikael Birkkjær Philip Christensen Lisbeth Wulff Pia Munk Lars Mikkelsen Søren Ravn Laura Allen Müller Smith Nadia Barazani Jens Albinus Jon Berthelsen Lars Knutzon Bent Sejrø Peter Mygind Michael Laugesen Morten Kirkskov Niels Erik Lund Gitte Siem Christensen Kirsten Sejrø Angunnguaq Larsen Jens Enok Berthelsen Freja Riemann Laura Nyborg Christensen Kasper Lange Dan Vestergaard

Lead actress Sidse Babett Knudsen had the following to say about the series continuation:

We’re finally getting started with Borgen again, and it’s definitely about time. I have been looking forward to this moment so much that I feel like I am about to explode. I look forward to meeting all the new characters, people on both sides of the camera (and the desks), and to revisiting the ‘old ones’ from the first seasons. You should be careful with what you say, but I have sky-high expectations on this project. And most of all, I look forward to moving back into Birgitte Nyborg. What a privilege to be able to ride the carousel once again with this character that I love so much.

Who are the new cast members of Borgen?

There’s a whole heap of new cast members confirmed to be starring in the next season of Borgen:

Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before Mikkel Boe Følsgaard A Royal Affair | Land of Mine | The Legacy Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen The Rain | Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes | Ildfugel Özlem Saglanmak Truth About Men | Shorta | Sons of Denmark Simon Bennebjerg The Guilty | Delphi | A Report on the Party and the Guests Johanne Louise Schmidt The Absent One | Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith | Journal 64 Magnus Millang Danish Dynamite | Heavy Load | Kein Problem Peter Zandersen Follow the Money | Dicte: Crime Reporter | Nordvest Youssef Hvidtfeldt Yes No Maybe | The Danish Boys | Chicky Red Grill Charlotte Fich Just Another Love Story | Love and Rage | Unit 1 Pegah Booyash Deliver US | Dream State | Darkness: Those Who Will Karin Bang Heinemeier Darkness: Those Who Kill | Rita | Pros and Cons Sussie Nøhr A Hijacking | Lisa | Hunting Season Niklas Herskind Neon Heart | Blurred Vision | Pinkies begravelse Michael Moritzen The Idiots | Forbrydelsen | Daisy Diamond Viola Martinsen Equinox | Splitting Up Together | What a Circus!

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard expressed his delight to Netflix about taking part in the upcoming season:

5-6 years ago, I lived in England for a period of time. When I told people over there that I was from Denmark, it wasn’t Michael Laudrup, Queen Margrethe nor Aqua they started to talk about; it was Borgen. Everyone had seen it. Everyone wanted to discuss it. Everyone praised it. I look forward to getting started with the production and to become a part of Borgen’s universe. I am incredibly happy and proud to be able to carry on the legacy of one of the biggest Danish TV series, a series that has paved the way for the great success that Danish TV has had for many years, and which all of us in the film and TV industry now stand on the shoulders of.

What is the plot of the new season of Borgen?

The focus of the series will continue to be on Birgitte Nyborg, who is now the Foreign Minister, along with her staff, the media tasked with covering her career. Meanwhile, Katrine Fønsmark, who was previously Brigette’s head of press, is now the head of a large department for a nationwide television station.

When is the Borgen season 4 Netflix release date?

It was confirmed with the announcement of the series return that the new season of Borgen will premiere sometime in 2022. An exact month hasn’t been confirmed, and we can expect to learn more in the coming months.

The Danish network DR will air the series first before episodes are distributed on Netflix worldwide.

Are you excited for another season of Borgen on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!