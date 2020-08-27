‘Dark Desire’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

Dark Desire (or Oscuro Deseo as it’s known in Spanish regions) has been one of the dark horses of the July 2020 releases. It trended around the world and now carries the accolade of being the most-watched debut season of a non-English show in Netflix’s history and has been confirmed for season 2. Here’s what we know.

Eighteen episodes of the thrilling drama series that originates from Mexico by Argos Comunicación arrived on Netflix on July 15th, 2020. Here’s what you can expect if you have yet to dive in:

“Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.”

How well has the series performed around the world? Quite well, but naturally, the series has performed best in Spanish speaking countries.

The series is the sixth most watched title on Netflix around the world in July 2020 and the second most popular title for August 2020 after The Umbrella Academy for August 2020.

We also got some official stats for how well the series performed alongside the season 2 announcement. Netflix states its the biggest non-English debut season of a show since Elite which had 20 million households watch in the first 28 days back in 2018.

One reason the show is doing so well could be due to the “COVID thirst” as I’m dubbing it, which has led to other sexy titles like 365 Days being so successful.

Has Dark Desire been renewed for season 2?

Official renewal status: Officially renewed (last updated: 08/27/2020)

After around a month, Netflix officially gave the nod to a second season while also releasing viewing stats for season 1 confirming the hit we knew the series was.

Dark Desire seduced 35 million households around the world in its first 28 days — making it the hottest non-English season 1 to-date. And Season 2 is officially coming pic.twitter.com/zyxnMNhhaz — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) August 19, 2020

For anyone that saw the series, you would’ve no doubt suspected a second season given the cliffhanger that ended the show’s debut season.

The renewal also came with a Spanish tease for season 2 with some of the cast members appearing.

What to expect from season 2 of Dark Desire?

Let’s now get into what we can expect story-wise from season 2 of Dark Desire. So, full spoiler warning ahead.

You can find a full ending explanation at this Spanish site but let’s summarise what we could expect going into any second season.

The big story threads that need answers heading into a second season include who actually killed Brenda (or did she really commit suicide), and what Dario will now do after surviving the factory fire and announcing his love?

From the season 2 announcement, we know that Maite Perroni, Alejandro Speitzer, Erik Hayser, Jorge Poza, Regina Pavón and María Fernanda Yepes will all return to their roles for season 2. They also confirmed that new characters would join the second season.

There are also some great ideas of where the series can go for season 2 in this article too.

When will Dark Desire season 2 release on Netflix?

Now we have a renewal, that makes it a little easier to guess when Dark Desire season 2 should be on Netflix but ongoing coronavirus restrictions on filming could mean that it takes some time.

Mexico has been affected by the virus outbreak just as much as any other countries. Filming has apparently restarted in some instances in Mexico but with added restrictions.

Notably, Netflix has launched numerous funds to help those affected by the shutdown including a $100M relief fund split between Mexico and Brazil.

Our best current guestimate as to when we can expect season 2 of Dark Desire on Netflix is late 2021.

