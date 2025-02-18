‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Is Coming Back? Jayden Revri Confirmed To Appear in ‘The Sandman’ Season 2

Big news, Dead Boy Detectives fans! While the ‘Sandman Universe’ show may not be returning for a second season, star Jayden Revri (Charles Rowland) is confirmed to appear in the final season of The Sandman, coming later this year!

In January, Netflix confirmed that The Sandman season 2 would be the end of the road for the fantasy series. We pretty much knew the show’s fate anyway, given that leaks from the set for the upcoming season showed that the team was filming scenes from the end of the comics. Hearing that the show was ending, while disappointing, wasn’t much of a surprise. The final season is confirmed to be released in 2025.

So far, we know that The Sandman season 2 will cover some of the comic’s most revered stories, including the ‘Season of Mists’ and ‘Brief Lives’ story arcs. It’ll also tell numerous beloved one-shot tales, such as A Midsummer Night’s Dream and A Song of Orpheus.

Most of the main cast will return, including Tom Sturridge (Dream), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Mason Alexander Park (Desire), Donna Preston (Despair), and so on. There’s a hugely exciting slate of new cast members, too. This includes: Barry Sloane (Destruction), Ann Skelly (Nuala), Laurence O’Fuarain (Thor), Clive Russell (Odin), Jack Gleeson (Puck), and Steve Coogan (Barnabas). You can check out our full and comprehensive cast list here.

And now, we have confirmation that Dead Boy Detectives star Jayden Revri, who played Charles Rowland, will make an appearance. This comes from The Sandman fan page Sandman News, who spotted that Revri’s agency, Revolution Talent, has confirmed his appearance via Instagram. The post reads: “Season 2 sees the conclusion of the supernatural-fantasy series, with Jayden’s series-lead role in Dead Boy Detectives making a special appearance. Expect love, loss, destiny and redemption!” They also mentioned that another one of their other talents, James Akka, is playing Tommy Pope.





This news is the closest we’ll come to Dead Boy Detectives season 2, given that Netflix pulled the plug on Dead Boy Detectives in August 2024. The supernatural series, set in the same universe as The Sandman, gained fantastic reviews — including our own very positive review — and a devoted fanbase, but it ultimately didn’t have the viewership needed to merit another installment. The cancellation was one of the most controversial in Netflix’s history.

The news of Jayden Revri reprising his beloved role of Charles Rowland is hugely exciting — and a nice way to wave goodbye to his character. However, there’s one thing we’re still pondering: does this mean George Rexstrew will also return as Edwin Paine? Given that Edwin and Charles are the titular duo, it makes sense to see them come as a pair. Currently, there’s no confirmation that Rexstrew is returning, but a picture of the wrap party makes us optimistic that it’s happening.

We have reached out to Rexstrew’s representatives for comment and will update you should we hear back.

The Sandman season 2 — the show’s final season — will air later this year. You can learn more about it in our big preview.