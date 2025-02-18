Netflix News Dead Boy DetectivesThe Sandman

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Is Coming Back? Jayden Revri Confirmed To Appear in ‘The Sandman’ Season 2

A big reveal for the upcoming second and final season of The Sandman.

Ashley Hurst What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Dead Boy Detectives Reunion In The Sandman Season Two

Picture: Netflix

Big news, Dead Boy Detectives fans! While the ‘Sandman Universe’ show may not be returning for a second season, star Jayden Revri (Charles Rowland) is confirmed to appear in the final season of The Sandman, coming later this year! 

In January, Netflix confirmed that The Sandman season 2 would be the end of the road for the fantasy series. We pretty much knew the show’s fate anyway, given that leaks from the set for the upcoming season showed that the team was filming scenes from the end of the comics. Hearing that the show was ending, while disappointing, wasn’t much of a surprise. The final season is confirmed to be released in 2025. 

So far, we know that The Sandman season 2 will cover some of the comic’s most revered stories, including the ‘Season of Mists’ and ‘Brief Lives’ story arcs. It’ll also tell numerous beloved one-shot tales, such as A Midsummer Night’s Dream and A Song of Orpheus.

Most of the main cast will return, including Tom Sturridge (Dream), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Mason Alexander Park (Desire), Donna Preston (Despair), and so on. There’s a hugely exciting slate of new cast members, too. This includes: Barry Sloane (Destruction), Ann Skelly (Nuala), Laurence O’Fuarain (Thor), Clive Russell (Odin), Jack Gleeson (Puck), and Steve Coogan (Barnabas). You can check out our full and comprehensive cast list here. 

Every Canceled Netflix Series in 2025 (So Far) and Shows Coming To An End

And now, we have confirmation that Dead Boy Detectives star Jayden Revri, who played Charles Rowland, will make an appearance. This comes from The Sandman fan page Sandman News, who spotted that Revri’s agency, Revolution Talent, has confirmed his appearance via Instagram. The post reads: “Season 2 sees the conclusion of the supernatural-fantasy series, with Jayden’s series-lead role in Dead Boy Detectives making a special appearance. Expect love, loss, destiny and redemption!” They also mentioned that another one of their other talents, James Akka, is playing Tommy Pope.

This news is the closest we’ll come to Dead Boy Detectives season 2, given that Netflix pulled the plug on Dead Boy Detectives in August 2024. The supernatural series, set in the same universe as The Sandman, gained fantastic reviews — including our own very positive review — and a devoted fanbase, but it ultimately didn’t have the viewership needed to merit another installment. The cancellation was one of the most controversial in Netflix’s history.

The news of Jayden Revri reprising his beloved role of Charles Rowland is hugely exciting — and a nice way to wave goodbye to his character. However, there’s one thing we’re still pondering: does this mean George Rexstrew will also return as Edwin Paine? Given that Edwin and Charles are the titular duo, it makes sense to see them come as a pair. Currently, there’s no confirmation that Rexstrew is returning, but a picture of the wrap party makes us optimistic that it’s happening. 

Wrap Party For The Sandman Season Two

Wrap Party for The Sandman Season 2 – Picture: Instagram

We have reached out to Rexstrew’s representatives for comment and will update you should we hear back. 

The Sandman season 2 — the show’s final season — will air later this year. You can learn more about it in our big preview

More on Dead Boy Detectives

Poster Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Cast: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Jenn Lyon, Ruth Connell
Season Additions:
  • - Season 1 was added to Netflix on April 25th, 2024
 Read Our Review for Dead Boy Detectives
View Viewing Statistics

All Tags:

Newest Articles - Netflix News

Will 'Sweet Magnolias' Be Renewed for Season 5? Renewal Status and What To Expect Article Teaser Photo

Will 'Sweet Magnolias' Be Renewed for Season 5? Renewal Status and What To Expect
When Will 'Resident Alien' Season 4 be on Netflix? Article Teaser Photo

When Will 'Resident Alien' Season 4 be on Netflix?
Netflix's First Medical Drama Series 'Pulse' Set for April 2025 Release - First Looks Revealed Article Teaser Photo

Netflix's First Medical Drama Series 'Pulse' Set for April 2025 Release - First Looks Revealed
Netflix Lines Up Its New Spanish Period Drama 'The Lady’s Companion' For March 2025 Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Lines Up Its New Spanish Period Drama 'The Lady’s Companion' For March 2025