Laurence O’Fuarain Teases Upcoming Role as Thor in ‘The Sandman’ Season 2

As The Sandman season 2 nears its release in 2025, fans are excited to know what’s in store in the next batch of episodes. In this interview, we catch up with new cast member Laurence O’Fuarain, who plays the Norse God Thor!



Netflix released our first look at The Sandman season 2 during Geeked Week in September. In the behind-the-scenes teaser, we were introduced to a host of fantastical new characters, including those well-known from myth and legend. This includes three Norse Gods: Odin (Clive Russell), Loki (Freddie Fox), and Thor (Laurence O’Fuarain).

In the new season, we see these gods like we’ve never seen them before. During the Season of Mists story arc, Dream (Tom Sturridge) hosts a banquet in his realm, where he’s visited by all sorts of fantastical and mythological beings, many of whom you’ll recognize from across pop culture.

One of those, of course, is Thor. We recently had the opportunity to speak with Laurence O’Fuarain about his forthcoming portrayal of the iconic God of Thunder.

What’s On Netflix: The Sandman offers a unique take on Thor. How did you approach playing your version of him?

Laurence O’Fuarain: When I met with the showrunner, (Allan Heinberg), he asked to be as true to the comics as I could but definitely put my own spin on Thor. The Thor we see in The Sandman is hot-tempered, full of bravado, but loyal to the end. He was really fun to play!

WoN: You’ve played a variety of historical and fantastical roles in shows like Game of Thrones and Vikings. What specifically drew you to The Sandman and the role of Thor?

Laurence O’Fuarain: I love the comics and season one blew my mind. It’s crazy for whatever reason, I seem to fit into these fantastical fantasy-driven worlds. (I think it’s my dark eyebrows) I originally auditioned for two other characters in the show. But when Thor came along it just fit. Believe me when I say the 10-year-old in me still can’t believe it. The God of Thunder, I feel extremely privileged.

WoN: How did stepping into the world of The Sandman as Thor challenge you as an actor? Did you research Norse Mythology beforehand?

Laurence O’Fuarain: I’ve spent a lot of time in Iceland over the past few years and trained in a gym called Mjölnir. (Thor’s Hammer) Might have something to do with being cast as Thor! But being Irish, Norse and Celtic mythology would have been of big interest for myself growing up. To get into character I researched the old Norse Sages, listened to a lot of Viking war music in the gym and on set, and read the comics. I’d also be a bit of a gamer, and one of my favorite God of War settings is in the realm of Midgard, which is in ancient Scandinavia. The foundation for Scandinavian folklore. With that mix, I had more than enough. Every character I’ve played has brought its own challenges. But I definitely feel I got a blessing from the gods when it came to playing Thor.

WoN: As we saw in the teaser for The Sandman season 2, Thor, Loki, and Odin enter The Dreaming for a banquet, where they’re accompanied by tons of different gods and mythological figures. What was it like filming this scene?

Laurence O’Fuarain: Scenes like that give you such an appreciation for large-scale fantasy dramas like The Sandman. The attention to detail in the banquet scene was incredible. Every single department was on top of their game, and it really showed on the day and what got captured on screen. All the other actors had such a unique look and feel to the characters. It became so easy to just get lost within the world and play. I can’t wait for the fans to see it!

WoN: What was the dynamic like on set? I’m sure it must’ve been fun playing a character with such a huge presence!

Laurence O’Fuarain: Every day was so much fun; it was strange being on set with such a massive cast at times. But we all settled in and became one big family. Thor definitely liked to swing his hammer around, so I’m sure that got noticed. But beneath all the animal’s skins and aggression, Thor’s a good guy. I’m sure the rest of the cast will agree with me! But maybe let’s wait and see.…

WoN: The Sandman season 1 had spectacular set designs and costumes. What was it like stepping onto the set for the first time?

Laurence O’Fuarain: The art department is the unsung heroes of film and television. Stepping onto that set for the first time, in full costume, was like being transported to another world. It makes our job as actors so much easier. We all knew straight away that this banquet sequence was going to be something special. There was definitely an energy felt that we were all involved in making something that fans and future fans are going to enjoy time and time again.

WoN: Douglas Booth (Cluracan) has previously revealed that he’s in 7 episodes, and Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne) has said she’s in 11 episodes. How many episodes of season 2 are you in?

Laurence O’Fuarain: Thor’s a busy man, so he’s only in about 3/4 episodes. Once, the Ale, turkey legs, and potatoes ran out. He was called away on business. But not before he voiced a few opinions to his fellow Deities.

We thank Laurence O’Fuarain for taking the time to talk with us. We’re super excited about The Sandman season 2, which will premiere on Netflix in 2025!