‘EDDIE’ Eddie Murphy Documentary Coming to Netflix in 2025

As one of the biggest comedians of his generation, there aren’t many people who haven’t watched a film starring Eddie Murphy. He’s had the highest of highs and lowest of lows across his 50-year career, and in his documentary, EDDIE, he’ll tell it in his own words.

EDDIE is an upcoming Netflix Original documentary centered on the life and career of comedian and actor Eddie Murphy. It will be directed by Angus Wall (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and produced by John Davis (I, Robot), John Fox (Game Night), Charisse Hewitt (Dolemite Is My Name), Terry Leonard (The Greatest Night in Pop), and Kent Kubena (Hotel Mumbai).

The documentary will be an in-depth look into Eddie Murphy’s 50-year career, from his start as a “teen comic phenom” on Saturday Night Live to box office success in the 80s and 90s and his recent comeback. It presents an opportunity for Eddie Murphy to tell his story in his own words.

Netflix has provided an extensive synopsis for EDDIE:

“There has been no career like his before or since and, for the first time, Eddie Murphy is looking back on his extraordinary journey and looking ahead at what is still to come. EDDIE chronicles his meteoric rise from teen comic phenom to Saturday Night Live breakout and stand-up supernova to box office titan. It illuminates the evolution of Eddie Murphy — the trails he blazed and records he broke on his way from Brooklyn upstart to Hollywood icon. In this intimate portrait, the Oscar-nominated actor opens up his home and dives deep into his eclectic, nearly 50-year career. In his own words, he talks about entertaining three generations of fans with a filmography that spans comedy, action, drama, animation, musicals, and family fare. Friends, co-stars, directors, and fellow comics offer insight into Murphy’s singular life and career and the influence that it has had with breakthrough stand-up films like Raw, ‘80s megahits Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and Trading Places through ‘90s classics like The Nutty Professor, the Shrek franchise in the 2000s to his Oscar-nominated performance in Dreamgirls. Two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall takes fans on an emotional ride, offering laughter and tears and an EDDIE they’ve never seen before.”

When is EDDIE coming to Netflix?

An official release date for EDDIE hasn’t been revealed at the time of writing. However, we know the documentary will be released sometime in 2025.

