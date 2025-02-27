Netflix Release Schedule 2026: New Movies and Series Expected Next Year

It seems a bit premature, but we wanted to have a place where we could begin tracking upcoming Netflix Originals expected to be hitting our screens in 2026. This is an extension to our 2025 movie and TV schedule, which we’ll continue to keep updated throughout 2025.

Important note: Given how far out we are from 2026, everything on this list is highly subject to change. We’ll keep it updated throughout 2025 and into 2026 with the latest confirmations of releases. As of right now, for most titles listed below, we’ve made assumptions based on filming schedules and/or if they’ve been excluded from the 2025 schedule. Of course, Netflix’s development slate is certainly much bigger than what this list implies, with likely well over 1,000 projects that have been announced or titles being worked on behind the scenes, although many will not see the light of day.

New Movies Expected or Confirmed To Release on Netflix in 2026

11817 – Greta Lee and Wagner Moura headline this sci-fi horror movie.

– Greta Lee and Wagner Moura headline this sci-fi horror movie. Animals – Ben Affleck and Gillian Anderson are teaming up for this new action movie about a mayoral candidate and his wife resort to extreme measures, revealing dark secrets they never intended to bring to light.

– Ben Affleck and Gillian Anderson are teaming up for this new action movie about a mayoral candidate and his wife resort to extreme measures, revealing dark secrets they never intended to bring to light. APEX – Action thriller starring Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana.

– Action thriller starring Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana. Office Romance – Rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez, Betty Gilpin, and Brett Goldstein.

– Rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez, Betty Gilpin, and Brett Goldstein. Ray Gunn – The third animated feature film from Netflix’s deal with Skydance Animation. This entry is directed by Brad Bird and is described as a sci-fi noir film.

– The third animated feature film from Netflix’s deal with Skydance Animation. This entry is directed by Brad Bird and is described as a sci-fi noir film. Remarkably Bright Creatures – Based on the novel by Shelby Van Pelt, this movie is about a lonely janitor at an aquarium who forges a unique relationship with the resident octopus. Sally Field to headline.

The Chronicles of Narnia – December 2026 – It’s finally happening. Scheduled for an IMAX release ahead of dropping on Netflix, this is the first major movie from Greta Gerwig set in the world of C.S. Lewis’s Narnia.

– December 2026 – It’s finally happening. Scheduled for an IMAX release ahead of dropping on Netflix, this is the first major movie from Greta Gerwig set in the world of C.S. Lewis’s Narnia. The Whisper Man – From AGBO, this new thriller adapts the best selling book of the same name. Robert De Niro to star.

– From AGBO, this new thriller adapts the best selling book of the same name. Robert De Niro to star. War Machine—Alan Ritchson stars in this new action thriller, which was filmed in New Zealand in the early months of 2025.

New Series Expected or Confirmed To Release on Netflix in 2026

East of Eden – Adapated from the beloved John Steinbeck novel, this limited series adaptation stars Florence Pugh and Martha Plimpton. Reportedly arriving in early 2026.

– Adapated from the beloved John Steinbeck novel, this limited series adaptation stars Florence Pugh and Martha Plimpton. Reportedly arriving in early 2026. East Palace – Netflix K-drama in the action, historical, fantasy genre starring Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, and Cho Seung Woo, following a ghost slayer and a palace maid who team up to infiltrate the royal grounds and rid the palace of ghosts and other supernatural entities.

– Netflix K-drama in the action, historical, fantasy genre starring Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, and Cho Seung Woo, following a ghost slayer and a palace maid who team up to infiltrate the royal grounds and rid the palace of ghosts and other supernatural entities. I Will Find You – The first American adaptation of a Harlan Coben adaptation with Sam Worthington set to star.

– The first American adaptation of a Harlan Coben adaptation with Sam Worthington set to star. Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole – From Norway, this new crime series will star Joel Kinnaman, Pia Tjelta, and Tobias Santelmann.

– From Norway, this new crime series will star Joel Kinnaman, Pia Tjelta, and Tobias Santelmann. Man on Fire (Season 1) – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leads this new action thriller playing the role previously played by Denzel Washington.

Motor Valley (Season 1) – Italian drama story about three people who, despite having lost almost everything, are driven by their passion for cars and adrenaline, with Elena—the young heiress and owner of a famed racing team fighting to reclaim her role in the family business now controlled by her brother—hiring the hotheaded Blu and the once-renowned but fallen pilot Arturo to train her as they compete in the Italian Gran Turismo Championship, where racing is not just a shared passion but a matter of life and death.

– Italian drama story about three people who, despite having lost almost everything, are driven by their passion for cars and adrenaline, with Elena—the young heiress and owner of a famed racing team fighting to reclaim her role in the family business now controlled by her brother—hiring the hotheaded Blu and the once-renowned but fallen pilot Arturo to train her as they compete in the Italian Gran Turismo Championship, where racing is not just a shared passion but a matter of life and death. Museum of Innocence (Season 1) – Turkish adaptation of Orhan Pamuk’s internationally acclaimed novel starring Selahattin Paşalı, Eylül Lize Kandemir, and Oya Unustası.

– Turkish adaptation of Orhan Pamuk’s internationally acclaimed novel starring Selahattin Paşalı, Eylül Lize Kandemir, and Oya Unustası. Ragdoll – Tim McGraw was previously attached to star in this new bull riding drama that’s set to enter production in 2025.

– Tim McGraw was previously attached to star in this new bull riding drama that’s set to enter production in 2025. Run Away (Limited Series) – The fifth British adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel on Netflix starring James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, and Alfred Enoch.

– The fifth British adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel on Netflix starring James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, and Alfred Enoch. Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen – Haley Z. Boston is showrunning this new horror series headlined by Jennifer Jason Leigh and Adam DiMarco.

– Haley Z. Boston is showrunning this new horror series headlined by Jennifer Jason Leigh and Adam DiMarco. The Chestnut Man Sequel Series – Serving as a standalone series, this new entry in the crime series sees investigators Mark Hess and his former partner, Naia Thulin, investigate the murder of a 41-year-old woman.

– Serving as a standalone series, this new entry in the crime series sees investigators Mark Hess and his former partner, Naia Thulin, investigate the murder of a 41-year-old woman. The Boroughs – Residents of a retirement home in New Mexico go up against an extraterrestrial menace. Geena Davis and Bill Pullman headlines the cast.

– Residents of a retirement home in New Mexico go up against an extraterrestrial menace. Geena Davis and Bill Pullman headlines the cast. The New Force – A new period drama (the first one from the Nordics) set in the late 1950s following Sweden’s first-ever female police officer after graduating.

Expected Returning Series Coming to Netflix in 2026 & Beyond

Titles we’ve marked with an asterisk can squeeze into the 2025 slate based on production schedules.

3 Body Problem (Season 2)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 2)

Beef (Season 2)*

Berlin (Season 2)

Black Doves (Season 2)

Bridgerton (Season 4)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 4)

One Piece (Season 2)*

Outer Banks (Season 5)

Supacell (Season 2)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 4)*

The Night Agent (Season 3)

The Witcher (Season 6)

XO, Kitty (Season 3)

Virgin River (Season 7)*

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2026? Let us know in the comments down below.