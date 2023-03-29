‘Edens Zero’ Season 2 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

The first season of Edens Zero was a hit on Netflix, and fans were delighted to learn that a second season of the anime was confirmed. However, with the anime set to return in Japan in Spring 2023, there’s still some confusion surrounding Edens Zero’s return to Netflix. Here’s everything we know so far about Edens Zero season 2 on Netflix.

Edens Zero is an internationally licensed Netflix Original Japanese anime series by J.C. Staff and is the adaptation of the manga series of the same name by author Hiro Mashima. Many fans will recognize the distinct artwork of Mashima, who is most well-known for creating Fairy Tail.

What is the renewal status of Edens Zero?

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 08/12/2021)

Soon after the final episode of season 1 aired in Japan, on October 2nd, the official Twitter account for the anime announced the news in a tweet that “Shiki’s adventures will continue.”

Sadly the news was also followed up with the tragic announcement that the series anime director Yūshi Suzuki had passed away. It’s unclear how Suzuki’s passing impact the production of season 2, but we do know that more episodes will be arriving in the near future.

On February 8th, JC Staff confirmed through the anime’s official Twitter that the second season is officially in production.

When is the Edens Zero season 2 Netflix release date?

The second season of the anime is returning in Spring 2023, where episodes of the anime will be broadcast weekly in Japan. However, at the time of writing, there is still no confirmation on when Edens Zero’s second season is coming to Netflix. The second season of the anime will begin airing in Japan on Saturday, April 1st, 2023.

It must be noted that the first season of Edens Zero began broadcasting episodes in April 2021, and four months later the first half of the season was released on Netflix on August 26th, 2021. A few months later the remainder of the first season was added on November 24th, 2021. This means there is still plenty of time for Netflix to announce what the future of the franchise is on the streaming service. Sadly, if the second season follows suit then this means the anime would be placed in “Netflix Jail” which will upset a whole plethora of fans. When you consider that the most recent season of Vinland Saga is the closest thing Netflix has come to simulcasting, there is almost no excuse for Edens Zero to not be released on Netflix during the Spring season.

So far, none of the marketing material surrounding the second season has featured any of the Netflix brandings. Also, Netflix has yet to mention anything related to Edens Zero, which was sadly omitted from the AnimeJapan 2023 event and is not part of the Netflix Spring 2023 anime lineup.

It must be noted that in France, Netflix lost the right to distribute the second season to ADN. However, there is no confirmation that Netflix has lost the rights to the anime elsewhere.

Important thing to note: ADN STREAMING FOR EDENSZERO S2 IS ONLY AVAILABLE IN FRANCE WITH FRENCH SUBTITLES. — Chromafire (@chromat1cfire) March 10, 2023

How many manga chapters will the second season of Edens Zero cover?

Across the twenty-five episodes of the first season, roughly 68 chapters of the manga were covered.

After reading ahead to catch up with the story of the manga we’re predicting that the next season will end at either the 133rd or 138th chapters.

What can we expect to see from the second season of Edens Zero?

After leaving his Granbell Kingdom home, Shiki has already made a handful of friends through his adventures with Rebecca and Happy. Now the rightful captain and owner of the space ship Edens Zero, in order to return the ship to its full power Shiki has recruited the Hermit, and after the passing of Valkyrie, Homura has stepped up to take her former master’s position on the ship.

Now that all four shining stars have been assembled Shiki and the crew of Edens Zero can finally begin the journey beyond the Sakura Cosmos. However, a dangerous enemy is in pursuit, Drakken Joe and his giant space fortress, the Belial Gore!

How many more seasons can we expect of Edens Zero?

At the time of writing, there are currently 171 published manga chapters, which is just short of the 60+ chapters we expect from each season. However, the manga is still ongoing and by the time the second season has ended, there will be dozens more chapters published. This means at a minimum we would expect to see at least a third and fourth season of Edens Zero.

