Sci-Fi Anime ‘Edens Zero’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix Internationally in 2021

In a surprising turn of events, Hiro Mashima’s Eden Zero will be coming to Netflix Internationally in 2021. The exciting new series could be Netflix’s biggest anime addition of the year! We’ll be keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about the anime, including its plot, dub casts, trailers, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Edens Zero is an upcoming Netflix Original Japanese anime series by J.C. Staff and is the adaptation of the manga series of the same name by author Hiro Mashima. Many fans will recognize the distinct artwork of Mashima, who is most well known for creating Fairy Tail.

When is Edens Zero season 1 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can confirm that Edens Zero is coming to Netflix in 2021, but which month has yet to be revealed.

As the series is being licensed for distribution exclusively by Netflix outside of Japan, it’s highly likely we won’t see the anime arrive for several months.

Edens Zero will be broadcast in Japan, on Nippon TV with its premiere on April 11th, 2021. Expect to see Eden’s Zero in Q4 (October, November, December) of 2021.

What is the plot of Edens Zero?

In the Granbell Kingdom, inside of an abandoned amusement park, the young boy Shiki has lived his entire life amongst the machines and animatronics. Unbeknownst to Rebecca, and her cat companion Happy, who are exploring the park, they are the first human contact that Shiki has had in a hundred years. When Shiki’s home becomes the centre of a robotic rebellion, it becomes too dangerous for him to stay, so he joins Rebecca and Happy in their spaceship as they travel the cosmos.

What is the Edens Zero season 1 episode count?

At the time of writing this article, the number of episodes in Edens Zero first season hasn’t been confirmed. Given the number of episodes Fairy Tail broadcasted, it could be anywhere between 24 and 48 episodes.

Who are the cast members of Edens Zero?

An English dub hasn’t been announced, but we have the full list of confirmed actors for the Japanese Dub.

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard before? Shiki Granbell Takuma Terashima The Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime | Ultraman Taiga | Resonance of Fate Rebecca Bluegarden Mikako Komatsu The Garden of Words | Ajin | Nisekoi Homura Kougetsa Shiki Aoki High-Rise Invasion | Star Blazers 2022 | My Love Story!! Weisz Steiner Hiromichi Tezuka One Punch Man | Aldnoah.Zero | Overlord Happy Rie Kugimiya FMA: Brotherhood | Fairy Tail: Priestess of the Phoenix | Jujutsu Kaisen E.M. Pino Shiori Izawa Made in Abyss | Sword Art Online | The Asterisk War Elsie Crimson Sayaka Ohara Code Geass | Your Name | Valkyria Chronicles Ziggy Houchuu Ootsuka Demon Slayer | Ajin: Demi-Human | Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind Mother Kikuko Inoue The Day I Became God | Chobits | Cells at Work!

Fans of the English dub of Fairy Tail are worried that the same voice actors won’t be returning to voice their Eden Zero parallel selves. Unfortunately, there’s no confirmation which voice actors will be taking part in the English dub.

