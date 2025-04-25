Emma Mackey Cast as Jadis in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ Movie at Netflix

Earlier this week, more names surfaced for the upcoming Narnia movie! New reporting suggested that more big names are being eyed for the role of Jadis, also known as the White Witch, one of the main characters in the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed movie, currently titled Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that one of the names cited, Emma Mackey, has officially landed the role.

Billed as a hot rumor overnight on April 24th, The Insneider, run by scooper Jeff Sneider, reported that Margaret Qualley and Emma Mackey were among a trio of names currently “testing” for the role. Sneider notes that three names are presently tipped for the role in total, with Charlie XCX, who was first reported by Deadline, no longer in the running.

The duo was being considered to play Jadis, the main antagonist of The Magician’s Nephew, a novel first published in 1955. Also known as the White Witch, most famously portrayed by Tilda Swinton in the Disney adaptations, the character, who also appears in other books within C.S. Lewis’s beloved series, makes her debut as a power-hungry sorceress from the dying world of Charn.

These names are the latest to be attached, following the first report from Deadline that Charlie XCX was initially in line for the role. We then reported a few weeks later that Daniel Craig was being eyed and in talks for the role of Uncle Andrew Ketterley. No word on whether that deal has come to fruition. A few weeks later, it was reported that Meryl Streep was in line for the role of Aslan, with other outlets confirming this in the days that followed. That latter cast report has proved to be quite controversial for fans of the books, to say the least.

On April 25th, The Hollywood Reporter came through and confirmed that Mackey had ultimately prevailed in getting the role.

As of THR’s additional reporting, it’s still worth noting that Netflix itself hasn’t confirmed any of these castings and declines to comment on each opportunity.

Casting is still in full swing ahead of production starting this Summer. Earlier this month, another casting call appeared on ActorsAccess for three new, younger roles that will play leads in the movie. They reiterate that production will begin in June and run through Christmas. They are as follows:

[ BOY 1 ]

9-12 year old, British boy of Indian descent (Indian Father/White Mother). Looking for an exceptional male actor to play lead character. Must have authentic British accent. LEAD [ BOY 2 ]

9-12 year old, British, looking for an exceptional male actor to play an important character. Any ethnicity. Must have authentic British accent. LEAD [ GIRL ]

9-12 year old, British, looking for an exceptional female actor to play an important character. Any ethnicity. Must have authentic British accent. LEAD

Greta Gerwig is writing and directing the new movie with Amy Pascal, Mark Gordon, and Vincent Sieber producing. Patty Whitcher serves as EP with US Casting being handled by Francine Maisler and UK Casting by Nina Gold.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is due out on Netflix in Christmas 2026 after an IMAX exclusive theatrical release around Thanksgiving.