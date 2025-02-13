‘Envious’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix; Begins Filming Soon

Netflix has confirmed that Envious, its Argentinian comedy series (also known as Envidiosa), will return for a third season. The news comes just over a week after season 2 launched on the streamer globally.

First released on September 18th, 2024, with 12 episodes, we didn’t have long to wait for the romantic comedy to return for its 11-episode second season on February 5th, ahead of Valentine’s Day. The series stars Griselda Siciliani, Esteban Lamothe, and Benjamín Vicuña, with the series following Vicky, who is almost 40, embarks on a quest for new love after a devastating breakup but getting back into the dating pool isn’t quite as easy as she imagined.

CheNetflix confirmed the renewal this morning in a post on social media, which translates to the following:

“After so many disappointments we had to give her a reason to celebrate. Vicky is back because the psychologist has not yet given her the all-clear. Season 3 of Envious is starting to film very soon.”

The announcement also included a short teaser video with a love cam at a stadium and everyone getting in on the action except our protagonist, who was cut to multiple times without anyone to kiss.

The reason for the swift renewal is that viewership is on the rise, and that’s a feat most English-language shows are struggling to accomplish. Season 2 debuted with 15.8 million viewing hours globally, equating to 3.3 million views, up from the opening week of season 1, which debuted with 14.4 million viewing hours, equating to 2.3 million views.

Like most comedy series, Envious hasn’t traveled well in non-Spanish-speaking countries. That’s evidenced by season 2’s first week in the top 10s, where it featured in 15 countries in total, most of which are surrounding territories:

Argentina (where the series remains as the number 1 title in the daily top 10s now over a week after release)

Bolivia

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

We'll soon add Envious season 3 to our ongoing list of every renewed Netflix series for 2025 and beyond.

