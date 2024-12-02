Renewed Netflix Series 2025: Every Show Coming Back for Another Season

Welcome to our extensive ongoing guide looking into all the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals to as of December 2024. This list will contain every Netflix Original show currently renewed for a new season (or multiple seasons in some cases) set to return in December 2024, 2025 or beyond.

While this is the list of titles with confirmed renewals, plenty of shows are currently pending or, even worse, officially canceled.

Table of Contents English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2024 and Beyond

3 Body Problem (Seasons 2 and 3)

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Season 2) – Filming in 2025.

– Filming in 2025. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 2)

At Home with the Furys (Season 2)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 2 & 3) – Season 3 will be the final season – filming as of October 2024.

– Season 3 will be the final season – filming as of October 2024. Barbecue Showdown (Season 4)

Big Mouth (Season 8) – Final season coming in 2025.

Black Mirror (Season 7) – Filming in late 2023 and throughout 2024. Also, we are getting a spin-off within the next season. Coming in 2025.

– Filming in late 2023 and throughout 2024. Also, we are getting a spin-off within the next season. Coming in 2025. Blood of Zeus (Season 3) – Coming in 2025

– Coming in 2025 Blood Sisters (Season 2)

Blue Eye Samurai (Season 2) – Coming in 2026

– Coming in 2026 Bridgerton (Season 4)

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 2) – Coming in January 2025

– Coming in January 2025 Cobra Kai (Season 6) – Renewed for a final season – releasing in three parts in 2024 and 2025.

– Renewed for a final season – releasing in three parts in 2024 and 2025. Dinner Time Live with David Chang (Season 2) – Ongoing.

– Ongoing. Drink Masters (Season 2)

Dubai Bling (Season 3)

Emily in Paris (Season 5)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 3) – Coming in 2024

– Coming in 2024 Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 7) – Coming in 2025

– Coming in 2025 FUBAR (Season 2) – Filming as of April 2024 – likely returning in 2025.

– Filming as of April 2024 – likely returning in 2025. Full Swing (Season 3) – Coming in 2025

– Coming in 2025 Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 3 and 4) – Two-season renewal order – season 3 filming as of April 2024.

– Two-season renewal order – season 3 filming as of April 2024. Glow Up (Season 6) – Co-production with the BBC.

– Co-production with the BBC. Heartbreak High (Season 3) – Final season order.

– Final season order. I Am A Killer (Seasons 6)

Is It Cake? (Season 4)

Kitti Katz (Season 2)

Life on Our Planet (Season 2)

Love is Blind (Seasons 8 and 9) – Season 8 to debut in February 2025.

– Season 8 to debut in February 2025. Love is Blind: UK (Season 2)

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)

Love on the Spectrum (Season 3)

Missing: Dead or Alive? (Season 2)

Mo (Season 2) – Renewed for a final season – filming in Spring 2024. It is expected to be released in 2024.

– Renewed for a final season – filming in Spring 2024. It is expected to be released in 2024. My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)

Monster: Ed Gein (Seasons 3) – Season 3 filming from October 2024 – expected in 2025.

– Season 3 filming from October 2024 – expected in 2025. My Life with the Walter Boys (Season 2) – Filming in July 2024 – expected to release in 2025.

– Filming in July 2024 – expected to release in 2025. NASCAR: Full Speed (Season 2) – Coming in April 2025

– Coming in April 2025 Nobody Wants This (Season 2) – Filming in early 2025.

One Piece (Season 2 / New Episodes)

Outer Banks (Season 5) – Final season order.

– Final season order. Owning Manhattan (Season 2)

Perfect Match (Season 3)

Pokémon Concierge (Season 2)

Queer Eye (Season 9) – Coming in December 2024.

– Coming in December 2024. Rhythm + Flow (Season 2) – Coming in December 2024

– Coming in December 2024 Selling Sunset (Season 9)

Selling the OC (Season 3)

Six Nations: Full Contact (Season 2) – Coming in 2025

– Coming in 2025 Somebody Feed Phil (Season 8)

Sparking Joy (Season 2)

Splinter Cell (Season 2)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 2)

Starting 5 (Season 2)

The Sandman (New Episodes / Season 2) – Filming until August 2024. Expected to release in 2025.

– Filming until August 2024. Expected to release in 2025. The Toys That Made Us (Seasons 4-5) – Unclear whether these new seasons are with Netflix.

– Unclear whether these new seasons are with Netflix. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 3) – Coming in December 2024

– Coming in December 2024 The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 2)

The Upshaws (Part 6-7) – Part 7 to be final season.

– Part 7 to be final season. The Vince Staples Show (Season 2)

The Watcher (Season 2) – Coming in 2025

Coming in 2025 The Witcher (Seasons 4 and 5) – Filming on season 4 is underway in 2024.

– Filming on season 4 is underway in 2024. Tires (Season 2) – Filming in late 2024

– Filming in late 2024 Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Season 2)

Unicorn Academy (Season 2)

Virgin River (Seasons 6 & 7) – Season 6 to debut in December 2024.

– Season 6 to debut in December 2024. Wednesday (Season 2) – Filming in Spring 2024. Coming in 2025.

– Filming in Spring 2024. Coming in 2025. Worst Roommate Ever (Season 3)

XO, Kitty (Season 2) – Coming in January 2025.

– Coming in January 2025. You (Season 5) – Final season due to began filming in Spring 2024.

– Final season due to began filming in Spring 2024. Young, Famous & African (Season 3) – Coming in January 2025

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2024 and Beyond

1670 – Polish (Season 2)

– Polish (Season 2) Alice in Borderland – Japanese (Season 3) – Coming in 2025

– Japanese (Season 3) – Coming in 2025 All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Alpha Males – Spanish (Seasons 3 & 4) – Season 3 releasing in 2025

– Spanish (Seasons 3 & 4) – Season 3 releasing in 2025 Baby Bandito – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Barracuda Queens – Swedish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025

– Swedish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025 Beastars – Japanese (Final Season) – Part 1 coming in December 2024 – Part 2 coming soon.

Berlin – Spanish (Season 2) – Filming in 2025.

– Spanish (Season 2) – Filming in 2025. Blood Coast – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Bloodhounds – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Class – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Community Squad – Argentinian Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025.

– Argentinian Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025. Criminal Code – Brazillian (Season 2) – Coming in 2025.

– Brazillian (Season 2) – Coming in 2025. Crooks – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Culinary Class Wars – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 3)

– Hindi (Season 3) Delicious in Dungeon – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Envious – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Eva Lasting – Colombian (Season 3) – Final season order.

– Colombian (Season 3) – Final season order. Fake Profile – Colombian (Season 2)

– Colombian (Season 2) Fame After Fame – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Fauda – Israeli (Season 5)

Furies – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Guns & Gulaabs – Indian (Season 2)

– Indian (Season 2) Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar – Indian (Season 2)

– Indian (Season 2) High Tides – Belgium (Season 2) – Coming in January 2025

– Belgium (Season 2) – Coming in January 2025 Home for Christmas – Norwegian (Season 3)

– Norwegian (Season 3) How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – German (Season 4) – Coming in 2025

– German (Season 4) – Coming in 2025 Kaala Paani – Indian (Season 2)

– Indian (Season 2) Kaulitz & Kaulitz – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Kohrra – Punjabi (Season 2)

– Punjabi (Season 2) Love Is Blind: Brazil – Portuguese (Season 5)

– Portuguese (Season 5) Love is Blind: Sweden – Swedish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025

– Swedish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025 Love Is Blind: Argentina – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Love Village – Japanese (Season 2) – Ongoing.

– Japanese (Season 2) – Ongoing. Maamla Legal Hai – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Maestro in Blue – Greek (Season 3) – Final season coming in December 2024

– Greek (Season 3) – Final season coming in December 2024 My Happy Marriage – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) One Hundred Years of Solitude – Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025

– Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in 2025 Pernille – Norwegian (Season 4)

– Norwegian (Season 4) Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

– Korean (Collection 2) Perfume – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Rana Naidu – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) She – Hindi (Season 3)

– Hindi (Season 3) Single’s Inferno – Korean (Season 4) – Coming in January 2025

Sintonia – Brazillian Portuguese (Season 5) – Final season order

– Brazillian Portuguese (Season 5) – Final season order Skam Italia – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Squid Game – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3) – Coming in December 2024. The final season will be in 2025.

– Korean (Seasons 2 & 3) – Coming in December 2024. The final season will be in 2025. Stranded with My Mother-in-Law – Brazillian (Season 2)

– Brazillian (Season 2) Thank You, Next – Turkish (Seasons 2 & 3) – Season 2 coming in 2025.

– Turkish (Seasons 2 & 3) – Season 2 coming in 2025. The Believers – Thai (Season 2)

– Thai (Season 2) The Cage – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) The Chestnut Man – Danish (Sequel Series) – Coming in 2026

– Danish (Sequel Series) – Coming in 2026 The Devil’s Plan – Korean (Season 2) – Coming in early 2025.

– Korean (Season 2) – Coming in early 2025. The Exchange – Arabic (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– Arabic (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 The Great Indian Kapil Show – Indian (Season 2) – Releasing from September 2024 weekly – Ongoing.

– Indian (Season 2) – Releasing from September 2024 weekly – Ongoing. The Manny – Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in December 2024

– Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in December 2024 The Nutty Boy (Season 2)

The Snow Girl – Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in January 2025

– Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in January 2025 Too Hot to Handle: Germany – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Tour de France: Unchained – French (Season 3) – Coming in 2025

– Coming in 2025 Turn of the Tide – Portuguese (Seasons 2 & 3)

– Portuguese (Seasons 2 & 3) Valeria – Spanish (Season 4)

– Spanish (Season 4) Wrong Side of the Tracks – Spanish (Season 4)

– Spanish (Season 4) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)

