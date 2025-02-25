Every New and Returning Cast Member of ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2

Still thinking about that kiss? Well, Nobody Wants This will return for a second season on Netflix. The popular romantic comedy is due to begin filming soon, with plenty of familiar faces returning and some new cast members. Below is our list of all the new and returning cast members for Nobody Wants This Season 2 on Netflix.

After a swift renewal, filming for Nobody Wants This was due to get underway in early 2025. However, after a brief delay, filming will begin in March 2025 and is expected to end by April 2025. This means we still expect to see the series premiere on Netflix before the end of 2025.

The series stars Kristen Bell as Joanne, a relationship podcaster, and Adam Brody as Noah, a rabi. Soon after the pair meet and begin dating, they fall in love, but due to their unconventional pairing, they have to deal with their insecurities and those of their friends and family.

Every new cast member of Nobody Wants This Season 2

It was recently confirmed that Leighton Meester and Miles Fowler have joined the cast of Nobody Wants This season 2.

Leighton Meester plays the role of Abby, the former middle school nemesis of Joanne, who has since become an Instagram “Mommy influencer.” The actress is most well known for her role as Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl. She recently starred in the How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father, and also played the role of Sasha in Netflix’s animated feature My Father’s Dragon. Meester is also the wife of Nobody Wants This star Adam Brody and was reportedly already a big fan of the Netflix series.

Miles Fowler plays the role of Lenny, a member of Noah’s basketball team, ‘Matzah Ballers,’ and is set up with Joanne’s sister, Morgan. The actor recently starred in the Netflix comedy series A Man On the Inside. He has also starred in shows such as Winning Time and The Resident. As for movies, Fowler starred in Bottoms and Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

Every cast member returning for Nobody Wants This season 2

Naturally, Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are returning to reprise their roles as Joanne and Noah.

Also confirmed to be returning are:

Justine Lupe (Succession) as Morgan.

Timothy Simons (Veep) as Sasha Roklov.

Tovah Feldshuh (Just My Luck) as Bina Roklov.

Paul Ben-Victor (The Wire) as Ilan Roklov.

Stephanie Faracy (Bad Teacher) as Lynn.

Jackie Tohn (GLOW) as Esther Roklov.

Michael Hitchcock (Jackpot!) as Henry.

Stephen Tobolowsky (Groundhog Day) as Rabbi Cohen.

Sherry Cola (Joy Ride) as Ashley.

Emily Arlook (You People) as Rebecca.

Shiloh Bearman (bUMS) as Miriam.

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) as Ryann.

Are you looking forward to watching Nobody Wants This Season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!