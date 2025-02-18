‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 Will Return to Netflix in 2025

In late 2024, Nobody Wants This debuted on Netflix, and it’s safe to say the series has been a massive hit. It was quickly renewed, and fans will be thrilled to know that filming for Season 2 is set to begin in early March 2025. The series will have two new showrunners and is confirmed to be arriving on Netflix in 2025.

Nobody Wants This is a Netflix Original romantic-comedy series created by Erin Foster and produced by 3 Arts Entertainment. The ten-episode series stars Kristen Bell (The Good Place) as Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster who unexpectedly falls for Noah, a charming and devout rabbi played by Adam Brody (Shazam).

Has Nobody Wants This been renewed for a second season?

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 27/09/2024)

That didn’t take long! Two weeks after its release, Netflix officially renewed Nobody Wants This for a second season. Season 2 will bring in new showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan. The duo have previously worked on shows like Girls and Six Feet Under. They shared their excitement about joining the series:

Jenni Konner:

“It’s a dream to be working on Nobody Wants This. Erin has a crystal-clear voice and a truly collaborative spirit. I’m a fan of her work and thrilled to be back in a room with Bruce Kaplan and Sarah Heyward from Girls.”

Bruce Eric Kaplan:

“I am beyond excited to be part of Season 2. Erin Foster has created such a unique and beautiful show, and I’m already having the best time working on it.”

Put down your ice cream. NOBODY WANTS THIS SEASON 2 IS HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/CsUbyURB4F — Netflix (@netflix) October 10, 2024

The early renewal is no surprise, given the show’s strong debut on Netflix. In just two weeks, the series has already amassed 26.2 million views, making it one of the best-performing comedy series on Netflix in 2024.

In total, the show spent six weeks in the global top 10, picking up 215.40 million hours watched, which equates to 48.70 million views. In addition, the show was featured in the weekly top 10s in 89 countries. Here’s how its first two weeks stack up against other premieres:

What can we expect from Nobody Wants This Season 2?

Joanne ended her relationship with Noah, realizing that his faith plays a crucial role in his family and community. Given the short time they had been together, she wasn’t ready to commit to converting to Judaism.

As Noah chased after Joanne’s bus shuttle, he made a bold declaration—he had chosen her over his religion. While this was a touching moment, it sets up major consequences for Season 2.

What does Noah’s decision mean?

If Noah truly chooses Joanne over his faith, it means he won’t be able to accept the head rabbi position at his temple. He may even step down from his role entirely. While it’s unlikely he’ll abandon his faith completely, his spiritual journey will take a new direction.

How will Noah’s family react?

Noah’s mother, who already dislikes Joanne, will be furious. His father and older brother, Sasha, might publicly support their mother but privately accept Noah’s choice as long as he’s happy.

Bina, Esther, and Noah’s ex, Rebecca, may try harder to break the couple up. Esther, already frustrated with her husband for befriending Joanne’s sister, Morgan, may suspect an affair.

Will Noah and Joanne be happy?

Noah has dedicated his life to his faith and career. Season 2 will likely explore his struggles with unemployment and his search for a new purpose. Since he comes from a wealthy family, financial struggles might not be an issue—but philosophical ones certainly will be.

Joanne will initially be overjoyed, but as reality sets in, she may start to question whether she forced Noah into a decision that could ruin his life. Their love has grown quickly, but Season 2 will test their relationship like never before. Can they make it through?

Nobody Wants This Season 2 Production Status

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Season 2 was originally scheduled to begin in late January 2025 and wrap up by April 2025 but those plans have since shifted. The new production schedule for the show is that filming will kick off on March 3rd, 2025 and run through to April 30th, 2025. Filming takes place in Los Angeles.

In February 2025, the cast and crew of season 2 met up for a season 2 table read, as shared on Instagram:

At Next on Netflix 2025, Nobody Wants This season 2 was confirmed for a 2025 return, although no specific window was given. Our guess is that it’ll be sometime between September and December 2025, but fingers crossed for a release date even sooner.

Are you excited for Season 2 of Nobody Wants This on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!