Everything We Know About The Bonus Episode of ‘Tiger King’

The phenomenon of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Tiger King, has been one of the most bizarre and surreal Originals on Netflix in 2020. After seven shocking episodes on the life of Joe Exotic, details have emerged of an eighth “bonus episode” for the series. Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is a Netflix Original docuseries based on the life of tiger breeder, Joe Exotic. The series follows his rivalry with Carole Baskin, which ultimately ends with his imprisonment for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against his rival. The series has become a global phenomenon, with fans were glued to their devices to watch twist after twist, after twist.

When is the bonus episode of Tiger King released on Netflix?

Netflix has kept extremely tight-lipped on any notion that a bonus episode is on the way, not to mention no listings for an eighth episode have been made available on IMDb.

The biggest indication that an eighth episode is on the way is due to Jeff Lowe, the former business partner or Joe Exotic, and the current owner of G.W. Exotic Animal Park.

In a personalized message to Los Angeles Dodger’s player Justin Turner, on Cameo, Lowe and his wife Lauren, confirmed that one more episode was on the way and that a film crew would be with them the following day.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

The video message was filmed on Saturday, April 4th, and filming would have taken place on Sunday the 5th of April.

At the time of writing, it’s a Thursday, which would indicate that the next episode of Tiger King will be on Netflix on either Friday 10th, Saturday 11th or Sunday 12th of April.

Netflix has yet to confirm this.

Which interviewees will be returning for the bonus episode?

There will be a distinct lack of Carole Baskin in the upcoming episode as she was not approached by the producers to a follow-up episode.

Even if she had have been approached, Baskin has confirmed that she would not have participated if asked.

Joe Exotic’s husband, Dilon Passage, was asked about the bonus episode by Andy Cohen on Sirius XM Radio but confirmed he had not been invited either.

If you’re a #TigerKing fan and have a question for Joe Exotic’s husband Dillon, you can call in and ask him tomorrow morning from 11:30-12 EST 1-844-305-ANDY @RadioAndySXM — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 6, 2020

Doc Antle has confirmed he wants nothing more to do with anything Tiger King related, and Joe’s ex-husband, John Finlay confirmed the same feelings in an interview with Billy Bush of extratv.

We already know that Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren will be returning, but there’s little confirmation on the other interviewees. It’s more than likely we’ll see Joe Exotic and what life behind bars is currently like for the former zoo owner.

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22. Here’s what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

What can we expect from the bonus episode of Tiger King?

Details have been extremely hard to find but according to Dillon Passage during his interview with Andy Cohen, had the following to say:

It’s going to be like a live-based episode I believe, kind of like a reunion

Judging by the comments made by Passage, it’s highly likely the next episode will explore the aftermath of Tiger King, and what’s happening with Joe Exoctic behind bars, not to mention how things are going with Jeff Lowe at the new location for G.W. Exotic Animal Park.

Are you looking forward to the release of a bonus episode of Tiger King? Let us know in the comments below!