Gentefied Season 2 Coming To Netflix in November 2021; First Look Photos Revealed

Season 1 of Gentefied is now available to stream on Netflix

After a charming first season, Netflix officially gave Gentefied a second season order which is due to release on Netflix globally in November 2020. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know heading into the second season of the 

Gentefied is a Netflix Original original comedy-drama series based on the online digital short of the same name. Created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, the series has been produced and directed by Ugly Betty star America Ferrera.

When will Gentefied season 2 be on Netflix?

On September 10th, 2021 we got word that season 2 was due to drop on Netflix globally on November 10th, 2021. That came alongside some first-look pictures

Gentefied Season2 Episode2

Gentefied Season 2 (L-R). Karrie Martin as Ana, JJ Soria as Erik, Joaquín Cosío as Casimiro, Carlos Santos as Chris, Manuel Uriza as Ernesto, in Gentefied Season 2. COURTESY OF NETFLIX/Netflix © 2021

Gentefied Season2 Episode1 2

Gentefied Season 2 (L-R). Manuel Uriza as Ernesto, Carlos Santos as Chris, in Gentefied Season 2. COURTESY OF NETFLIX/Netflix © 2021

Gentefied Season2 Episode1

Gentefied Season 2 (L-R). JJ Soria as Erik, Karrie Martin as Ana, Carlos Santos as Chris, in Gentefied Season 2. COURTESY OF NETFLIX/Netflix © 2021

In terms of brand new cast members, we got some announcements back in April 2020 with the following actors and actresses joining the cast:

  • Clarissa Thibeaux as Bree Solano
  • Manuel Uriza as Ernesto Morales
  • Ivana Rojas as Sarai Damian
  • Melinna Bobadilla as Melinna Barragan

When did Gentefied get renewed for season 2 at Netflix?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 02/26/2020)

We’re almost three months on from the release of Gentefied, and finally, Netflix has confirmed the series renewal for a second season.

What to expect from season 2 of Gentefied

While the Morales family was busy celebrating the birth of Erik’s newborn daughter, Pop was in trouble, getting arrested for an outstanding fine from a vandalism charge from six months ago.

We’re told that season 2 will see the Morales cousins fight to help their Pop stay in the country, all while dealing with new love, new babies, and estranged fathers.

In the first episode of the series, Pop was arrested for public urination and breaking a window, and after his bail out we never saw him return to court or pay a fine for his actions. In the final moments, Erik realized Pop wasn’t there, only for us to witness the family patriarch being taken away by ICE.

Erik holding his newborn daughter Delfina

Without the knowledge of Pop being taken away by ICE, the Morales family will be desperate to find him. They may get lucky and discover the outstanding charges in Pop’s name, but he could still be deported from the country. Despite being a business owner, Pop is an undocumented immigrant. Erik and Lidia’s dream future of moving to Palo Alto, California, may have to be put on hold until Pop is brought home and the future of Mama Fina’s is secure.

Pop being taken away by ICE

Chris finally decided to dedicate his culinary skills to Mama Fina’s, but his father dropped a huge bombshell, offering Chris the chance to go to culinary school. With the ongoing chaos and uncertainty with the Morales, Chris might not be going to school anytime soon.

After a disagreement between on-and-off-again couple Ana and Yessika, will the pair reunite in the second season? Yessika believed that partaking in a food festival would have catered to gentrifiers, but Ana was more concerned with keeping Mama Fina’s alive.

Lastly, the future of Mama Fina’s is in huge danger after it was revealed that Vivian, an art connoisseur, plans to turn Mama Fina’s into a “theme pop-up food experience.”

Ana learning the news about Mama Fina’s from Vivian

What is the production status of Gentefied season 2?

Official Production Status: Filming concluded & release date set (Last Updated: 05/01/2021)

We’ve not learned from multiple sources that filming for Gentefied season 2 will begin on February 8th, 2021. It’s currently unknown how long filming will last.

On February 8th, 2021 as expected we got word that filming had begun on season 2 thanks to Netflix’s Con Todo account. It also confirmed that America Ferrera would be returning to the director’s chair for season 2.

Are you looking forward to season 2 Gentefied on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

