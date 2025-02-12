‘Glass Heart’ Netflix Japanese Drama: July 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

The adaptation of Wakagi Mio’s novel, Glass Heart is coming to Netflix in July 2025. Starring Satoh Takeru, Miyazaki Yuu, Suda Masaki, and Machi,da Keita. Here’s everything we know about Glass Heart on Netflix.

Glass Heart is an upcoming Japanese musical drama series co-directed by Kakimoto Kensaku and Goto Kotaro and co-written by Tomoko Akutsu and Okada Mari. The series is an adaptation of the novel Wakagi Mio.

Robot Communications is the production company behind Glass Heart, and Gô Abe, Hirofumi Sakurai, and Takeru Satoh are the series’ producers.

When is Glass Heart coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Glass Heart is coming in July 2025. An exact release date has yet to be announced.

What is the plot of Glass Heart?

We have a synopsis for Glass Heart;

“Glass Heart tells the story of Akane Saijo, a college student and aspiring drummer, who finds herself suddenly kicked out of her band. However, things take a turn when the brilliant musician Naoki Fujitani stumbles upon her talent and invites her to join his new ensemble.”

Who is in the cast of Glass Heart?

Satoh Takeru plays the role of Fujitani Naoki. The actor will be most familiar to Netflix subscribers who watched the live-action Rurouni Kenshin movies The Beginning and The Final, in which he played the role of Himura Kenshin, and the romantic J-drama series First Love: Hatsukoi. He is also known for his role as Nogami Ryotaro in Kamen Rider.

Miyazaki Yuu stars as Saijo Akane. She has yet to star in a Netflix show or movie and is most well known for starring in dramas such as Kimi ga, Onigiri Sukidakara, and Women’s Gourmet Burger Club.

Three other cast members have been confirmed: Suda Masaki as Shinzaki Toya, Machida Keita as Takaoka Sho, and Shison Jun as Sakamoto Kazushi.

Suda Masaki recently starred in a brief role on Netflix as Izumi Shinichi in Parasyte: The Grey.

Machida Keita was last seen on Netflix in the role of King Enma Jr. in the live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho. He also starred in both seasons of Alice in Borderland as Karube Daikichi.

Shison Jun also starred in Yu Yu Hakusho as Kurama/Minamino Shuichi.

What is the production status of Glass Heart?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Glass Heart took place between early-May 2024 and mid-September 2024.

Will you be watching Glass Heart on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!