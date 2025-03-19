Guy Ritchie’s Netflix Doc Series ‘The Diamond Heist’ Sets Release Date

Netflix’s new British docu-series, produced in partnership with Guy Ritchie (Snatch, The Gentlemen, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), covering one of the biggest heists in British history has just confirmed it’ll be hitting our screens in April 2025.

Titled The Diamond Heist, the three-episode docu-series rewinds the clock to the year 2000, when London unveiled its new Millennium Dome (now known as the O2 Arena). Located in South East London, the Dome was designed to celebrate the arrival of the third millennium with exhibits, attractions, and a grand presentation called The Millennium Dome Show. The centerpiece of the Millennium Jewels collection and the ultimate target of a failed diamond heist, at its heart was a near-priceless, 203.04-carat, D-flawless, pear-shaped diamond owned by De Beers.

This documentary series delves into the criminals’ elaborate plan, which felt straight out of a James Bond or Mission: Impossible movie. Their audacious scheme involved ramming a truck through the building, grabbing whatever they could, and escaping via speedboat down the River Thames.

Through interviews, viewers will uncover the often bizarre details of the heist from the perspectives of both the criminals who orchestrated it and the police determined to stop them. One of the key figures, Lee Wenham, plays a central role in the series, offering in-depth insights into the events. Coming from a notorious Gypsy family, Wenham knew from an early age that he was destined for a life of crime. What he didn’t anticipate, however, was becoming a pivotal player in what would ultimately be the ill-fated Millennium Dome Diamond Heist.

Jesse Vile directs the new docu-series, with Tim Cragg serving as director of photography and Tom Dixon-Spain editing. Lightbox Entertainment, who has previously partnered with Netflix on docs like Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, Captive, and Diagnosis, is behind the new series. Polly Allen serves as head of production, with Joe John and Stewart Armstrong as producers. Guy Ritchie serves as executive producer alongside Suzanne Lavery.

In addition to the documentary, Lee Wenham and author Joe Cusack (The Asylum, Silent Sisters) are behind a new 288-page memoir retelling of the heist. It’ll available in paperback shortly before the series drops on Netflix.

All three episodes of The Diamond Heist arrive on Netflix globally on April 16th, 2025.

Guy Ritchie’s next project is season 2 of The Gentlemen, in which he will continue to lead the show’s direction and story when it returns to production soon, presumably for a 2026 return.

Are you going to check out The Diamond Heist when it drops on Netflix?