‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Netflix Release Date Confirmed and New Trailer Released

Adam Sandler, working under his extensive Netflix overall deal with the streamer, is returning to one of his most iconic characters, Happy Gilmore. With plenty of new and returning faces, here’s everything we know about the sequel to Happy Gilmore, scheduled to hit our screens on July 25th, 2025.

In July 2024, we revealed that Kyle Newacheck had been tapped to direct the sequel (Dennis Dugan directed the original). Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy have written the story of the sequel. Unsurprisingly, Happy Madison Production is producing the movie, with Jack Giarraputo, Tim Herlihy, Robert Simonds, and Adam Sandler listed as producers. David Bausch, Barry Bernardi, Dennis Dugan, Kevin Grady, and Judit Maull are executive producers.

The existence of Happy Gilmore 2 was a dirty secret for months before Netflix eventually confirmed reporting. Christopher McDonald announced that scripts had been completed on Happy Gilmore 2 ahead of the official announcement.

Filming for Happy Gilmore 2 began on September 9th, 2024, and ended on December 12th, 2024. It took place entirely in the New Jersey area, and plenty of snaps leaked from the set, such as potentially spoilery scoreboards, as reported by Bro Bible. Of course, pictures of Ben Stiller reprising his role also leaked to the press.

What is the plot of Happy Gilmore 2?

For now, the details of Happy Gilmore 2 are still being kept under wraps. We expect to learn more in the following months but from the teaser trailer, we know that Happy is once again suited up in his hockey gear and taking part in a major golfing event with some old rivals and new friends featured.

Who’s starring in Happy Gilmore 2?

Naturally, Adam Sandler returns to reprise his role as Happy Gilmore. The actor’s relationship with Netflix has seen him star in many Netflix Originals, such as Spaceman, Murder Mystery, Hustle, Hubie Halloween, The Meyerowitz Stories, and more. Julie Bowen is returning to reprise her role as Virginia Venit, and Christopher McDonald has also confirmed his return as Shoot McGavin.

Running through the complete cast list then, here are actors confirmed to star in Happy Gilmore 2:

Adam Sandler

Christopher McDonald

Julie Bowen

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny

Travis Kelce

Conor Sherry

Ethan Cutowsky

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Philip Fine Schneider

Ben Stiller

Blake Clark

Paige Spiranac

Sunny Sandler

Sadie Sandler

John Daly

Expect the second movie to feature LOTS of cameos. Confirmed golfing cameos include:

Paige Spiranac

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Will Zalatoris

Margaret Qualley has been cast in an small unnamed role. The actress is most well known for starring in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Pussycat, Poor Things as Felicity, and the recent horror film The Subtance as Sue.

When is Happy Gilmore 2 coming to Netflix?

As first unveiled in a very small tidbit in a Deadline article, Netflix officially confirmed that Happy Gilmore 2 will arrive on our screens on July 25th, 2025.

